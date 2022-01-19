Ripple vs SEC vs Ethereum: the words of Gary Gensler

Is Ethereum a security? And Ripple? To this question SEC President Gary Gensler candidly avoided answering.

Ethereum like Ripple? Gary Gensler’s opinion

The embarrassing moment happened a few days ago during an interview that aired in ‘Squawk Box’ program on CNBC.

The reporter’s question Andrew Ross was the following:

“Can you explain your opinion on whether Ethereum is a security or not, I think you actually suggested it isn’t, but then why do you think Ripple is a security? I know there is an ongoing lawsuit related to Ripple, but could you talk about the Ethereum issue? “

Gary Gensler’s response was very evasive:

“We are not involved in these kinds of public forums to talk about any project or possible circumstance and give legal advice through the airways in this way.”

At this point, however, he said phrases that create even more confusion:

“But once again let me talk more generically about the general market. If you are raising money from the public and the public is an anticipation of profit (…), this is within the securities laws and it is within the securities laws because Congress painted with a broad brush that they wanted to protect you. , the investing public, so that you have adequate information or what is called complete and fair information and protect you against fraud and scammers, and the like. ”

It’s still:

“It’s a simple basic idea: you can decide if you want to invest in this or that security, and if they are called tokens there is probably still a security. You can decide, but there has to be some basic information and protection against lies and fraud. “

Gary Gensler at this point combines something new and something old. The new one, he says, are cryptocurrencies or forms of investment known as SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Companies), but these investments cross into an old idea that whoever collects money from the public by promising a profit must comply with laws that I am known since 1930. It doesn’t matter what the investment vehicle is, but the SEC, its chairman says, must make sure that investors are protected.

Is Ethereum a security too?

Put this way, it looks like any ICO may involve the sale of securities. In fact, the concept of ICO is based on having funds by convincing the public to buy a cryptocurrency that when launched on the market will have some utility that will lead it to grow in value.

It fits perfectly in Gensler’s words when he talked about promising profits. This would make it more or less all the cryptocurrencies that have launched through security ICOs.

Ethereum too at this point it would be a security.

The Ethereum ICO

Ethereum financed itself through a ICO in 2014. He picked up about $ 16 million, each selling ETH for $ 0.31. Today an Ethereum is worth $ 3,300, a very profitable return for investors.

And is Ripple a security?

Ripple didn’t actually fund itself through an ICO, but to create liquidity, it actually put XRPs up for sale. There supply by XRP it is limited to 100 billion tokens, which are initially held by Ripple which places them on the market. This also raised issues about Ripple’s decentralization. In reality, XRP was born in 2012 as a token that, through the Ripple Labs network, should have favored quick and fast cross-border payments.

Indeed, Ripple Labs technology has also been very successful in traditional finance, so much so that it has begun to compete with SWIFT payments, but adoption of XRP was much more contained due to volatility.

Anyway, the SEC blames Ripple precisely this practice of sell XRP tokens for liquidity with the promise that their increase in value will generate profit for investors.

The consequences of the lawsuit between Ripple and the SEC

As he has pointed out several times Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple CEO, the lawsuit against the SEC is a threat to the entire crypto ecosystem.

The words of Gary Gensler confirm this, because they would make the hundreds of digital currencies that they financed through ICOs all of a sudden illegal. At the time, however, the sector was fairly deregulated. Now, as is known, ICOs have faded, leaving room for other forms of investment, but the problem remains.

At this point it is even clearer that the ruling of the New York Court risks disrupting the future of cryptocurrencies.