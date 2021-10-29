Ripple: what it is, how it works and the differences with Bitcoin

It is well known that more and more people are attracted to latest generation forms of investment such as so-called crypto-currencies. But, given that there are various types, which crypto-currency should you buy? This is certainly a question that could be particularly difficult to give an unambiguous answer. Among the different options there is certainly Ripple. It, for the uninitiated, has been around since 2013 and is based on the OpenCoin protocol. Founders Chris Larsen and Jed McCaleb have stated that the purpose of its creation is to overcome the limits of other cryptocurrencies. To date, it is the second largest crypto by market capitalization and is a great opportunity for all those interested in this market. Obviously it is always advisable to invest only and exclusively if you have the basic skills, otherwise, it is advisable to put yourself back in the hands of a qualified person.

How does Ripple work?

Ripple is a payment system which allows banks or financial institutions to send sums in real time, for any type of payment and any sum, with a transaction cost lower than the standard ones. This is because there is no interference from banks and institutions that place limits and costs on transactions. The banks working with Ripple (currently about 15) can offer differentiated products and services to customers, lowering back office costs for international payments. Furthermore, not everyone knows that it is also possible to invest in Ripple cryptocurrency. However, if you don’t have solid industry expertise, it is always advisable to seek the advice of an expert in the financial sector.

Ripple and Bitcoin – the differences

For the uninitiated, bitcoin is a cryptocurrency (perhaps the best known in the world) that is used to pay for goods and services, as well as classic paper banknotes. However, the bitcoin exchange it is decentralized, or rather, digitized: this means, in simple terms, that developers, on a voluntary basis, contribute to the creation and management of virtual currency, without central control by governments, entities or central banks, just like Ripple. The latter, however, is based on a partially different operating mechanism. It is, in fact, a payment settlement system. This means that banks can also use it for money transfer and currency exchange. Indeed, Ripple is a P2P money system, or peer to peer, while the term Bitcoin means the currency itself. Again, this currency differs from Bitcoin by the presence of transaction logs (Ledger) which, in a few moments, allow you to monitor the exchanges that have taken place and complete the transactions. A further difference with Bitcoins is given by the possibility of making exchanges without continuity of form. For example, it is possible to transfer euros and allow the recipient to receive dollars (and obviously vice versa). A final but fundamental difference also lies in the distribution of currencies. Ripple it is a finished creation, fixed (on 100 billion); Bitcoins, on the other hand, will be distributed until they reach 21 million.