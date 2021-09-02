Ripple wins again | SEC cornered by the judges

Yes for SEC it’s getting pretty bad, with Ripple which brings home another extraordinary victory in the cause that sees him opposed to the supervisory authority on US markets, authority that accuses XRP to be one security, and therefore a financial security.

The Judge Sarah Netburn has in fact followed up on Ripple’s requests, with a final decision, regarding one of the most important aspects of the process. Great news that brings back the good mood on XRP.

Ripple ready to close the lawsuit? For SEC, the possibilities are now at their lowest

A positive sentiment on which we can invest with eToro (here to get a free and unlimited virtual account), intermediary with 30+ cryptocurrencies in the price list – and which offers unique services such as CopyTrading, to invest by copying the best or drawing inspiration from their movements, which we can spy on freely.

With eToro we also have i CopyPortfolios – baskets containing the chosen cryptocurrencies. We can open a real account with suns 50 USD minimum investment.

Judge Netburn: “documents on Ethereum and Ripple out”

It goes badly for the SEC, which will have to provide the judge first – and probably the attorneys as well Ripple at a later stage – the documents concerning the internal discussions of the authority they had as their object Ethereum.

No, this is not an attempt to pull in the ETH lawsuit – which is among the best cryptocurrencies of the day – but to prove that there has been an unfair and unfair treatment of $XRP. One of the focal points of Ripple’s defense, which if it were to be proven, would make the lawsuit material for the archives.

Loading... Advertisements

What do Ripple’s lawyers expect to find in those documents?

A specific and detailed account of the decision-making process that led to the belief Ethereum a mere currency e Ripple instead a financial asset, with the inclusion in this ensemble that entails, ex law, various obligations for Ripple Labs. And it is precisely from these obligations that the dispute against the SEC was born, which among other things is accused of not having given Ripple Labs sufficient notice of this decision.

The point of Ripple’s lawyers is that the decision was precisely moved by non-rational and non-legal issues, but by personal preferences that would also be dictated by a dangerous conflicts of interest.

How has Ripple reacted on the markets?

Ripple has exceeded quota $ 1.25, proving that it is in fact the lawsuit against SEC to keep the price artificially low. A good sign, particularly in relation to what is happening in court. A quarrels which by now would seem to have favored definitively Ripple – and which could quickly come to an end, triggering various processes, including the long-awaited one listing on the stock exchange of the group.

Appointment for next September 28th

The date that will be marked in red on the calendars of Ripple fans is next September 28 – day on which the judge Sarah Netburn will consult the documents and decide whether to make them accessible to Ripple’s lawyers as well.

A decision that could trigger a new bull run for Ripple – relatively quickly reaching i XRP target price – included in our forecasts. Target that, also by virtue of this recent decision, are becoming more and more credible.