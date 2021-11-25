Ripple with Palau for a digital currency

Ripple has announced a collaboration with the Republic of Palau to explore the feasibility of a country’s national digital currency.

The partnership between Ripple and the Republic of Palau

Palau is an island in the Pacific Ocean located about 500 km east of the Philippines, which became independent only in 1994.

It currently does not have its own national currency, since it still uses the US dollars, which it was part of until 1994 and with which it has maintained excellent relations.

There partnership with Ripple will focus on the development of strategies for cross-border payments, and the creation of a dollar-pegged national digital currency currently in use.

By the end of the first half of next year, therefore, the national stablecoin to the world, backed by the government and collateralized in USD, could be launched to the world, for which Ripple would provide Palau with technical support, commercial, planning and political.

The possibility of use the XRP blockchain as a basis for stablecoins alternatives to CBDC.

The Palau strategy

The Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Palau has the objective of sound financial management that encourages accountability, continuous productivity of government services and economic growth. He also declares that he wants to serve the country with integrity and character, and with zero tolerance for fraud and corruption.

The ocean state understands the potential of financial technologies, including blockchain, within a strategy that aims to transform its economy and position the country as a highly desirable country to do business with. These technologies will also contribute to making cross-border remittances more efficient.

A digital currency with Ripple

The choice fell on Ripple also for the reduced energy consumption, as well as for the company’s experience in the blockchain sector and in the creation of global payment systems. XRPL, or the XRP blockchain, is also sufficiently scalable, fast and low-cost.

The president of Palau, Surangel S. Whipps Jr., he has declared:

“As part of our commitment to drive innovation and financial technologies, we are delighted to partner with Ripple. The first phase of the partnership will focus on a cross-border payments strategy and exploring options to create a national digital currency, providing Palau’s citizens with greater financial access ”.

