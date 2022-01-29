Ripple (XRP) and SEC at loggerheads, Investors Pay

Ripple Defends Itself Shot for Shot

The SEC motion is shared by former Federal Attorney James K. Filan, who cited precedent from the SEC v. Keener. Again, the defendant did not identify himself as a “securities dealer” by his clients and was therefore accused of non-compliance with the regulations of the Exchange Act.

In the end, the court had ruled that the articles contained in the Exchange Act are sufficiently clear and that Keener should therefore have known that he had to register as a securities dealer. Now, the SEC wants to apply this identical decision to Ripple’s Fair Notice Defense as well.

Ripple indignantly responded to the SEC letter in its report submitted to the court. In short, the San Francisco-based blockchain company stated that the procedure in the Keener case cannot be applied in the context of this processas the SEC was unable to identify any precise regulators to which Ripple should have referred to avoid the alleged crimes it is accused of.