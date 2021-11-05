Ripple (XRP) crypto price towards 4 USD? Potential

This morning the cryptocurrency market is quite positive, with bitcoin traveling on parity in the 24 hours and gaining + 3% in the last 7 days. BTC appears to be in a “digestive” phase after the new ATH reached in October. According to the November Bloomberg Crypto Outlook, however, the last two months of the year could bring bitcoin to USD 100,000, according to them the necessary fuel is there.

The price of the Ripple crypto (XRP) fits into this general picture, which at the moment is not shining and is in fact in a bearish phase on the 24-hour chart (-1.96%), while it remains clearly in positive territory at 7 days ( + 12.66%).

However, the crypto Ripple (XRP) fails to sprint, there is something that binds it to the ground and does not allow it to do what most other cryptocurrencies have expressed.

XRP, in fact, is in the group of the longest-lived cryptocurrencies that did not exceed the historical peak of 2017 – early 2018. XRP, like Stellar (XLM), but also dash and zcash (ZEC), have been shaded by new projects. The Bloomberg Crypto Outlook also pointed out this, the meme coins and appropriate marketing strategies have favored new projects or, precisely, the coin jokes.

Ripple crypto price (XRP) around 4 USD

According to some analysts, the fact that the price of the crypto Ripple (XRP) is a bit negative today is not an indication of an initial regression, but a phase in which the asset would be taking a breath before starting to take off towards an all-time high. .

For those who have not followed XRP in previous years, indicate that the crypto of Ripple Labs it could break through its all-time high means it should reach the USD 3.84 price hit on January 4, 2018.

Compared to that ATH, the Ripple price is down by -68.92%. This, therefore, should mean that within a few weeks or a couple of months (or a little more), the cryptocurrency would become the protagonist of a + 69% rise at least compared to the current price.

A possible scenario? Cryptocurrencies have accustomed us to much more sustained growth, just think of shiba inu (SHIB) or even the unimaginable ATH reached by dogecoin (DOGE) in May.

The question is whether the fundamentals for such an ascent are there, or whether it will only be a pump and dump phase.

Investors’ attention on Ripple (XRP)

The problem with the crypto XRP is that it does not have the attention of the media and investors on it as it did in 2017.

The engagement of that period is lacking and this makes one doubt that the cryptocurrency can push towards its historical peak. Of course, it should also be added that in the first half of the year, during the altcoin season, XRP reached $ 2 in value but did not break the historical record. While other cryptocurrencies have done so.

Here, that appeared to be a test case for cryptocurrencies. And in fact, if you notice, which cryptocurrencies have started to rise again after the low of the year at the end of July? Those who in that first part of the year showed that they had a base of interested investors and users resumed the race to the top.

However, the last word has not yet been placed, and precisely the fact that the cryptocurrency is among the historical ones that has not yet touched its ATH which could bode well in a late phase.

That is, XRP and sister XLM, which are now still underpriced, may experience their discovery phase of new all-time highs at a later stage than other cryptocurrencies.

Keeping a nest egg in the crypto wallet could do well.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

