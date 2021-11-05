Ripple (XRP) crypto price towards 4 USD? Potential

The price of the Ripple crypto (XRP) fits into this general picture, which at the moment is not shining and is in fact in a bearish phase on the 24-hour chart (-1.96%), while it remains clearly in positive territory at 7 days ( + 12.66%).

However, the crypto Ripple (XRP) fails to sprint, there is something that binds it to the ground and does not allow it to do what most other cryptocurrencies have expressed.

XRP, in fact, is in the group of the longest-lived cryptocurrencies that have not exceeded the historical peak of 2017-early 2018. XRP, like Stellar (XLM), but also dash and zcash (ZEC), have been shaded by new projects. The Bloomberg Crypto Outlook also pointed out this, the meme coins and appropriate marketing strategies have favored new projects or, precisely, the coin jokes.

Ripple crypto price (XRP) around 4 USD

According to some analysts, the fact that the price of the Ripple crypto (XRP) is a bit negative today is not an indication of an initial regression, but a phase in which the asset would be taking a breath before taking off towards an all-time high. .

For those who have not followed XRP in previous years, indicate that the crypto of Ripple Labs it could break through its all-time high means it should reach USD 3.84 in price reached on January 4, 2018.

Compared to that ATH, the Ripple price is down by -68.92%. This, therefore, should mean that within a few weeks or a couple of months (or a little more), the cryptocurrency would become the protagonist of a + 69% rise at least compared to the current price.

A possible scenario? Cryptocurrencies have accustomed us to much more sustained growth, just think of shiba inu (SHIB) or even the unimaginable ATH reached by dogecoin (DOGE) in May.

The question is whether the fundamentals for such an ascent are there, or whether it will only be a pump and dump phase.