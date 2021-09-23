Ripple (XRP) is in turmoil: towards doubling the price?

In the most recent uptrend that started around July 20th of this year, XRP has done very well by gaining an upside. to a month of + 67.88%. Ripple’s cryptocurrency is currently worth USD 1,044 and is increasing further by + 2.85%.

The losses in the last quarter have not been fully recovered, the price over this period still marks -23.33%, but we are well above the XRP value at the beginning of the year: + 376.99%.

Where will Ripple (XRP) go in the coming days and weeks?

The link with the market and Bitcoin

In the first place, to understand the direction of XRP in the coming days and weeks, the general trend of the market must be considered. On Thursday 12 August, at the end of a substantial rise, the price of bitcoin (BTC) suddenly collapsed by over 2,500 dollars, only to recover in the heart of the Italian night.

The rest of the market also lost, including XRP which yesterday slipped below the dollar in value, placing itself on a support around 0.95 USD.

Hence, the broad movement of the altcoin market influences XRP, and it is worth noting that this cryptocurrency suffers more than many others placed in the first places of price drops.