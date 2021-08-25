Ripple (XRP): It’s War with the SEC Pending the August 31st Dead-Line

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple Labs are at loggerheads over the SEC’s lawsuit against the makers of the altcoin Ripple (XRP). The lawyers representing Ripple have challenged the generalized use of some regulations by the SEC to protect information deemed sensitive by the defense, but which cannot be used by the defense during the litigation, as it pertains to matters involving government political decisions. . In short, the SEC accuses Ripple Labs of not equating the XRP sales to an offer of securities, accusation that – if proven – could set a very dangerous precedent for all companies involved in mining and trading of cryptocurrency.

Breaking-news anxiety is attracting investors

August 31 will be an important date not only for the cause itself, but also to assess what the impact of the Legislator’s decisions will be on the trend of Ripple. Depending on what happens that day, the future of XRP will likely be decided. In fact, on the 31st the deadline for the presentation of the facts by the defense expires. The SEC wants to “force the production of internal and inter-agency documents,” according to attorney James Filan. The parties in these days would be moving “jointly for a short extension of the deadline […] until November 12, 2021 “. That said, it is understandable that as the August 31 deadline approaches, investors are becoming anxious.