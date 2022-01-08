Ripple (XRP) Pressed on Supports by New Delisting

The ongoing lawsuit between Ripple Labs and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will turn one year in a few days, but there are still no signs of its imminent conclusion.

Due to the regulatory problems that come with being in the current judicial limbo, Ripple’s native token, XRP, has already undergone delisting on various platforms. The “RelistXRP” appeal launched on Twitter is starting to become trendy in many countries and the battle with slogans now seems to have gained some momentum, but so far no results have come.

New Delisting in sight

The Canadian cryptocurrency exchange Bitbuy has announced that it will remove XRP from its lists starting from January 13, 2022. In this regard, Bitbuy has announced to its users that, as of that date, “they will no longer be able to trade on the XRP markets / CAD or XRP / BTC and will no longer be allowed to make new XRP deposits to the account wallet. “

Bitbuy is urging users to withdraw any remaining tokens before the delisting takes place. After January 13, 2022, it will still be possible to withdraw its holdings in XRP “for an additional period of 30 days”. However, no trading will be allowed anymore and XRP will be replaced in the price lists with “other cryptocurrencies”, for the moment not better specified.

Anyone who has followed suit over the past year will not be surprised by Bitbuy’s initiative. The delisting was dictated by the new regulatory requirements for cryptocurrency platforms currently in place in Canada. According to the regulation (Section 20 of the Ontario Securities Commission), it is up to exchanges to “apply policies and procedures to determine whether a cryptographic asset is a security and / or a derivative.”

Exchanges to the Takings with the Regulations

The most recent procedural developments seemed favorable to Ripple Labs, thanks to the recognition by the Court of the so-called “privilege of the deliberative process”. On the basis of this rule, a company is recognized the right not to publicly display documents relating to a decision or an internal decision-making process in the courtroom.

Nonetheless, at the beginning of this month another of the main Canadian exchanges, Newton, had already anticipated Bitbuy by delisting XRP for the same reasons mentioned above. It goes without saying that these innovations have heavily influenced Ripple’s performance. In a short time XRP fell from fourth to eighth place in the ranking of the most capitalized cryptocurrencies, an inevitable consequence of the authentic bloodbath suffered by the holders of this altcoin.

The Technical Framework for XRP / USD

After the drop of approximately -18.50% between 9/12 and 13/12, XRP finally seems to have encountered some interesting supports in the exchange rate with the US dollar. On a 30 minute bar chart we can locate the position of these supports at 0.7750 / 7760 and at 0.7070 / 7110. Both levels will be potential points to restart the upside in case of pullbacks during the week.

The projections set a resistance target placed at 0.8945 / 8990. From a risk / convenience point of view, it would be technically appropriate to follow the market with long positions only on returns of at least 0.7790. The scenario described would be canceled by the possible failure of the second support, with a close on the 30-minute chart below 0.7070. At 20.14 CET the XRP is trading 0.8012 against the dollar, with a gain of + 2.43% since yesterday.

