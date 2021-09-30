Ripple (XRP) price prediction for September 2021

Ripple XRP / USD has moved from $ 0.74 to $ 1.30 since the beginning of August and the current price is around $ 1.17. The current trend of this cryptocurrency remains bullish and, for now, there is no risk of a positive trend reversal.

Fundamental Analysis: Ripple has announced a partnership with Global Money Express

Ripple offers the most advanced blockchain technology for global payments, which allows financial institutions to expand into new markets around the world. More than a third of the world’s 100 largest banks have tested or are already using this payment technology, and it’s important to remember that the businesses and people they serve have access to an open and inclusive system no matter where they are.

Ripple’s blockchain technology improves the speed, cost and reliability of the way people transact, while Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said the transaction volumes of this cryptocurrency are expected to increase even more.

According to the latest news, Ripple has announced a partnership with Global Money Express, one of the largest non-bank remittance providers in South Korea. Global Money Express has linked up with Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), Thailand’s largest bank in terms of market capital, through Ripple RippleNet’s global financial network technology to accelerate and scale payments from South Korea to Thailand.

“We have chosen Ripple as our partner because with RippleNet we can launch into new countries with new partners within 1-2 weeks. This has dramatically reduced the time to market and gives us an edge over our competitors. Since the launch of our partnership, ours has benefited from the strength of RippleNet, where transactions are tracked every step of the way, making it easy to send money across borders with speed and transparency, ”said Subash Chandra Poudel, Director and COO of Global Money Express Co. Ltd. (GME Remittance).

August was a very positive month for the crypto market as the prices of most cryptocurrencies rose. However, if Bitcoin’s price falls below the $ 45,000 support level, it could add pressure to the entire cryptocurrency market.

Technical Analysis: The bulls remain in control of the price action

The price of Ripple (XRP) has exploded since the beginning of August and this cryptocurrency continues to trade in a bull market. If the price were to jump above $ 1.40 in the next few days, it would be a signal to trade XRP and the first target could be around $ 1.50.

Data source: tradingview.com

There is no risk of a trend reversal for now, but if the price drops below the $ 1 support, it would be a firm “sell” signal and the next target could be around $ 0.80.

In summary

