Ripple (XRP): price predictions for 2022

Ripple and the seventh cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Where can he go next year? To do some XRP price predictions in 2022 toSeveral issues will be examined, including the lawsuit against the SEC.

Ripple (XRP) price predictions in 2022: the whales strategy

In order to do a Ripple (XRP) price prediction for 2022, now at the gates, just look at what happened recently to the current seventh crypto by market cap.

Ripple’s millionaire investors (sayings “whales”), In the past three months, they seem to have increased the demand for XRP accumulating a total of 13 million coins. All while the XRP’s price has fluctuated around $ 1, with lows of $ 0.74 and highs of $ 1.32.

Specifically, whales with addresses holding between 1 million and 10 million coins, they now own 3.31 billion coins. The classic accumulation strategy that led XRP’s millionaire investors ad increase their participation in the last 90 days by 6%.

This is supported by the behavior analysis platform, Santiment, through his official account of the crypto-lovers social network, Twitter.

“XRPNetwork is currently sitting at around $ 0.81, but the smart money whale millionaires have maintained their one-year trend of racking up more supply. Addresses with 1M to 10M $ XRP hold 3.31B, including a 6% increase in their holdings over the past 3 months. “

The SEC question

Still remaining in Ripple’s 2021, it should be emphasized the lawsuit against Ripple Labs and its CEO Brad Garlinghouse, moved by the US Security Exchange Commission or SEC the last December 2020.

The accusation was that of violate the registration provisions of the Securities Act 1933, while Larsen and Garlinghouse would carry out unrecorded personal sales of XRP for a total of approximately 600 million dollars.

One year later, Garlinghouse would have issued a‘interview, saying that even though the justice system is slow, they are looming pretty good progress for him.

Certainly what for years was the third largest crypto in the world by market capitalization, behind Bitcoin and Ethereum, was overtaken by other tokens and crypto, falling during the year to 7a with a total of almost 45 billion. market cap dollars.

Ripple (XRP): 2022 price prediction and pressure on delisting

In general, the price of XRP has not stopped following the trend of other cryptocurrencies, touching her ATH – All Time High of the year of $ 1.93 right during April 2021, when Bitcoin hit $ 63,000 for its first time ever.

Of course, as a result of the SEC lawsuit against Ripple and its CEO, major ones have occurred delisting of XRP on exchanges such as Coinbase which, in December 2020, they would do drop the price from $ 0.58 to $ 0.22.

Probably, the pressure on the delisting is then renewed during Bitcoin’s second bull run of this fall which saw BTC surpass its previous ATH to surpass $ 67,000, while XRP stood by and watched.

Indeed, this fall XRP hit just $ 1.34 as its high, far from its ATH of $ 1.93, but also from current $ 0.8.

Conclusion

These considerations are useful to understand the effects of some of the events that have touched Ripple on the part of the market.

Institutions, exchanges and whales are part of the community that in this 2021 has played an important role on the price of Ripple, useful for being able to predict the price of XRP in 2022.