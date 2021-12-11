Ripple (XRP): Small Victory Against the SEC but the Debate Continues

Ripple Labs presents a new memory

A small victory for Ripple which is yielding a change in its defensive line, against the accusations of putting securities on the market outside the laws that regulate this type of activity. Judge Sarah Netburn, who is following the case, has issued the order to present brief briefs in support of their arguments to both Ripple and the SEC, in light of the news that emerged in the trial.

The three-page summary presented by Ripple, a limit to prolixity set by the judge, concerned the interpretation of the same privilege of the deliberative process which, reportedly, would require “messaging” documents to be linked to a “specific decision” or to a “specific decision-making process”.

In a statement by attorney Matthew C. Solomon, the defendants stated that “the SEC must identify a specific decision-making process and explain in its lien records how each held document relates to that process, a burden the SEC has clearly failed to meet to date“. A lack that, according to the lawyers, is all the more serious as it is committed by the same body that brought Ripple to trial.