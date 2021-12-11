Ripple (XRP): Small Victory Against the SEC but the Debate Continues
The concept of “privilege of decision making” (PPD) is playing a key role in the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple Labs. In essence, this is the recognition by the American Court of Justice of the right of an agency to protect, even in the courtroom, the privacy of its internal decision-making processes. Ripple’s petition was based on a previous court judgment made in a completely different context.
In the case between the Natural Resources Defense Council [NRDC] and the Environmental Protection Agency [EPA] of the United States, in fact, the Court of Appeals had established the right of the EPA to protect certain political documents under the mantle of the PPD. This protection also covered staff messages on policy communication.
Ripple Labs presents a new memory
A small victory for Ripple which is yielding a change in its defensive line, against the accusations of putting securities on the market outside the laws that regulate this type of activity. Judge Sarah Netburn, who is following the case, has issued the order to present brief briefs in support of their arguments to both Ripple and the SEC, in light of the news that emerged in the trial.
The three-page summary presented by Ripple, a limit to prolixity set by the judge, concerned the interpretation of the same privilege of the deliberative process which, reportedly, would require “messaging” documents to be linked to a “specific decision” or to a “specific decision-making process”.
In a statement by attorney Matthew C. Solomon, the defendants stated that “the SEC must identify a specific decision-making process and explain in its lien records how each held document relates to that process, a burden the SEC has clearly failed to meet to date“. A lack that, according to the lawyers, is all the more serious as it is committed by the same body that brought Ripple to trial.
The SEC’s ultra-aggressive approach
Ripple disputed the SEC’s claim that its documents regarding William Hinman’s speech were protected by the PPD.
Noting that the SEC does not take responsibility for Hinman’s speech, “if Hinman’s speech was not a communication of the agency’s policy, then any deliberation regarding the speech is not entitled to the protection of the PPD that links to the decision of an agency on how to present its substantive policies to the public, ”Ripple said. Ripple also commented: “The agency’s ultra-aggressive approach to its charging decisions and theories in this nascent area of law, where two SEC commissioners in office today acknowledge the lack of clarity, is exactly what makes the documents sought here very relevant. “
In a video shared on Dec. 8, SEC President Gary Gensler again urged financial “gatekeepers” and technologists to partner with the SEC within the bounds of policy, encouraging their clients to do the same. In fact, crypto-lawyer John Deaton, who represents tens of thousands of XRP holders, has defined all of this as “politics by subpoenaAnd stated that “the SEC is enforcing regulation by force.”