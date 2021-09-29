Ripple (XRP): Stabilizing Prices, Vulnerable to the Bear Initiative

Over the last 10 days, Ripple’s prices against the US dollar have remained wedged within a congestion range between the relative lows of 0.8582 and the relative highs of 1.0159. Within this range, repeated and sudden changes in trend have developed in these two weeks, which inevitably generated one substantial stabilization of the market. The movement described is an integral part of a broader bearish structure that is developing since the 1.4152 high, recorded during the session on 6 September. We therefore believe that this congestion is likely to result in a bearish breakout of the range. As of this writing (18:43 CET) Ripple is trading at $ 0.9331 with a gain of + 4.44% over the last 24 hours.

Compression volatility: is the lunge coming?

Prices are approximately in the middle of the stabilization area and there is no indication of an imminent resumption of bearish pressure. However, a significant compression of the average volatility on a weekly basis is evident, given that since last Monday the values ​​have limited themselves to fluctuating in a range of 11-12% between highs and lows. On average, during the last quarter, the weekly fluctuation stood at 20-25%; volatility is therefore likely to return to average in the short term due to a directional acceleration movement. The resistances on the weekly chart are positioned at 1.0100 / 1.0162 and in the 1.0680 / 1.0900 area, levels that will constitute as many potential places of withdrawal in the event of recoveries. The closest resistance, visible on the daily chart, is found at 0.9580 / 0.9670. Prices attempted to steadily move above that level in today’s session, managing to push as low as 0.9916, but yet another trend change due to ongoing congestion quickly drove them back below 0.9580 making them vulnerable to sellers’ initiative again.