Ripple (XRP): Strong Accumulating Hands, Driven by Better Parameters

For most of the past month, the price of Ripple (XRP) has consistently held above the psychological threshold of $ 1.00. As the altcoin quotes had now managed to push as high as $ 1.17 after weekly gains close to 13%, its decline of 2.5% today (at the time of this writing) could almost be worrying. The long-term trajectory of XRP, which ranks sixth among cryptocurrencies by capitalization, to be honest it has always appeared rather slow. In these days, however, indications of some events potentially capable of having a positive and wide-ranging impact on the price of Ripple are emerging.

Positive events that can affect the price

Also due to the ongoing battle against the SEC for almost a year now, the price of XRP has struggled not a little to keep up with the bullish movements recorded on average among its competitors’ altcoins, so much so that there is not even talk of possible approaches. short to the zone of the all-time high reached in January 2018 at $ 3.31. For XRP, the real question is whether it is currently possible to at least get back above $ 1.50. Fortunately for its owners, on the front of the technical scenario Ripple still has a good chance of reaching and potentially even exceeding this threshold during the fourth quarter, supported by the recent formation of a bullish crossover between the 20 and 50 day moving averages. This approach, also called the “golden cross”, occurred last time on 10 August, favoring a jump in prices close to 80%. Previously, the golden cross produced in February had stimulated an increase of almost 200%. There would therefore be the conditions for a new rally, provided that the current disposition of the moving averages is maintained, with the 20 periods stable above the 50 periods.