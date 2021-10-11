Ripple (XRP): Strong Accumulating Hands, Driven by Better Parameters

For most of the past month, the price of Ripple (XRP) has consistently held above the psychological threshold of $ 1.00. As the altcoin quotes had now managed to push as high as $ 1.17 after weekly gains close to 13%, its decline of 2.5% today (at the time of this writing) could almost be worrying. The long-term trajectory of XRP, which ranks sixth among cryptocurrencies by capitalization, to be honest it has always appeared rather slow. In these days, however, indications of some events potentially capable of having a positive and wide-ranging impact on the price of Ripple are emerging.
Positive events that can affect the price
Also due to the ongoing battle against the SEC for almost a year now, the price of XRP has struggled not a little to keep up with the bullish movements recorded on average among its competitors’ altcoins, so much so that there is not even talk of possible approaches. short to the zone of the all-time high reached in January 2018 at $ 3.31. For XRP, the real question is whether it is currently possible to at least get back above $ 1.50. Fortunately for its owners, on the front of the technical scenario Ripple still has a good chance of reaching and potentially even exceeding this threshold during the fourth quarter, supported by the recent formation of a bullish crossover between the 20 and 50 day moving averages. This approach, also called the “golden cross”, occurred last time on 10 August, favoring a jump in prices close to 80%. Previously, the golden cross produced in February had stimulated an increase of almost 200%. There would therefore be the conditions for a new rally, provided that the current disposition of the moving averages is maintained, with the 20 periods stable above the 50 periods.
Support from ROI and Sharp Ratio
During the first days of October, with the altcoin market essentially stable and most of the best cryptocurrencies in the consolidation phase, it is certainly It is worth noting that XRP is showing higher ROIs than its direct competitors Cardano and Solana, in a shorter amount of time. We remind you that ROI (Return On Investment) is a parameter used to measure the efficiency of a particular investment with respect to the initial cost, given by the ratio between earnings / costs over a given period of time. Furthermore, another important parameter such as Sharpe’s ratio held up better if we look again at the comparison with Cardano and Solana. The Sharpe ratio is also a measure of the ratio between risk and return, but aimed not towards a single financial instrument (such as a share) but rather towards a fund or an entire portfolio of products. While Cardano and Solana report negative values on this parameter, XRP’s Sharpe ratio rose sharply on October 7th.
Strong hands are piling up
Apart from that, daily active addresses are exploding for Ripple, in a consolidated bullish trend since they hit the bottom at the end of last July. It should also be highlighted the behavior of the “whales”, that is of the large owners of XRP, who are most likely accumulating further positions at this stage; the percentage of total stablecoin supply held by whales is in fact close to its all-time high with over $ 5 million worth of value. This buildup by strong hands it can act very well as a parachute for the price of XRP in the event of a drop. Finally, the network as a whole is expected to grow further given the recent announcement of the Proof of Payments (xPoP) protocol in the near future.