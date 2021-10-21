Ripple (XRP): the price rises from the lawsuit with the SEC

10 months after the start of the lawsuit between Ripple and the SEC, the price of XRP after a 70% dump is fivefold. Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital, commented: “Resilience of the crypto community”.

Ripple (XRP) rises in price despite the lawsuit with the SEC

Was December 2020 when the US Security Exchange Commission – SEC filed a lawsuit against Ripple for market sales of XRP. The American agency that monitors the financial markets had revealed that the accusation was towards Ripple Labs, the former CEO Christian Larsen and the current CEO Bradley Garlinghouse.

In these 10 months, between bureaucracy, mysteries and some revelations, the cause seems not to have been resolved yet, while XRP continues to be present on the crypto market.

After the drop the price of XRP at $ 0.22, recorded immediately after the news of the Ripple-SEC lawsuit, XRP participated in the rally last April 2021 hitting $ 1.85 and fluctuating until it touches today $ 1.11.

This is a 5x price growth of XRP, if you consider the time frame from December 2020 to today, a period in which Ripple is still in court dragged by the SEC.

Mike Novogratz’s opinion on the Ripple community

Looking at these results, the famous investor Mike Novogratz, CEO of Digital Galaxy, wanted share his thoughts on the crypto-lovers’ social network, Twitter.

The value of $ XRP has actually almost tripled since the SEC actions. It hasn’t plummeted. It’s a testament to the fact that once communities are formed with shared interest they are damn resilient. https://t.co/0IPcd8wyuN – Mike Novogratz (@novogratz) October 17, 2021

“The value of XRP has actually almost tripled after the shares of the SEC. It did not collapse. It’s a testament to the fact that once communities are formed with a shared interest they are damn resilient. “

Novogratz with “tripled” refers to the price of XRP at the specific moment in which Ripple was accused, without taking into account the price dump to $ 0.22 that happened immediately afterwards.

Continuing with the conversation, Novogratz reaffirms the concept of sharing an interest of crypto communities defining it as “New phenomenon”. Here’s what he wrote:

“It’s not just the XRP community. Look at GameStop. O Doge. Resilience. It is the identity of the community and now it has value. This is a fairly new phenomenon. “

Ripple-SEC case: where are we?

Meanwhile, thelast update of the long and mysterious Ripple-SEC lawsuit dates back to last month, with Garlinghouse’s statement that there are no assumptions that can lead to an agreement.

According to Garlinghouse, the problem is linked to the lack of certainty about the crypto sector, also based on the regulatory clarity that is still non-existent at the moment.

Not only that, given that developments have shown that the SEC reproaches Ripple for being a security and not a regular crypto like Bitcoin and Ethereum, the company should have had specific licenses to sell XRP.

About this, Garlinghouse strongly disagree with the SEC statement, it also “accused” it of acting not in the name of the investors, but to determine winners and losers in the crypto sector.

In fact, with the 70% price drop immediately after the news of the lawsuit, many investors would have filed a class action, the same investors that the SEC was called to protect.

XRP climbs the rankings approaching BTC and ETH

What for a few years was the third (even second) crypto by market capitalization, collapsed also due to the explosion of DeFi and NFTs, today is (on the rise) in sixth position.

With a total market cap of $ 52 billion and a dominance of just over 2%, the crypto for cross-border payments XRP still maintains its charm, surpassing Dogecoin (DOGE), Uniswap (UNI) and the historical crypto Litecoin (LTC).

In this regard, at the beginning of the year Novogratz had questioned own Litecoin, explaining of don’t see any interesting properties for this blockchain and crypto to be adopted by the masses.