Ripple (XRP): the SEC Goes Long and Investors Pay the Bill

Ripple recalled that, before the SEC filed its extension request on October 15, both sides had already tried to reach an agreement without involving the court. Additionally, the SEC originally proposed to extend the close of the appraisal to December 22, which Ripple accepted despite always saying it was able to meet the original deadline set by the judges. As the SEC’s tone is now taking on another stamp, Ripple has sought the court’s help to prevent the lawsuit from going on indefinitely. The same court had previously disapproved of granting further delays, given that an extension of the deadline for the presentation of documents had already been granted. The main reason behind Ripple’s opposition is obviously the fact that “a further delay would adversely affect the XRP market”.

XRP lost ground on ETH and BTC

In a letter highlighting the losses accumulated since the lawsuit began, the company stated that “this legal pending has significantly damaged the markets for XRP, especially in the United States. Ripple’s cross-border payment product is based on liquid XRP markets ”. The letter also recalls that “within days of the SEC filing, nearly 20 exchanges have removed or suspended trading of XRP in the United States and, since then, others have also followed suit, critically damaging the XRP market. . All this is seriously detrimental to Ripple’s business ”.

The regulator, however, insisted that Ripple has “continued solid XRP sales” while also recording significant price increases during the pending litigation. According to Ripple Labs, however, the fact that XRP’s activities in overseas markets have shown resilience during this period does not in any way mean that the crypto has not been “severely damaged by the pending lawsuit. Although XRP’s price has increased over the past year along with the broader digital currency market, its performance has lagged behind the market, particularly when compared to currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. “