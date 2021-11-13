Ripple (XRP), the Short Term Purchase Points for Technical Analysis

From a technical point of view Ripple (XRP) is at “risk of breaking the ascending channel” which is supporting the prices on the 4 hour chart. “An eventual close on the 4-hour chart below the low of the November 10 range, placed at $ 1.120, would confirm the break and open the way to the 38.2% Fibonacci level now located at $ 1.075”. And this is the opinion expressed today by Saif Navqi, analyst on behalf of AmbCrypto, relaunched a few minutes ago by some American sites.

Prices in ascending channel from 25 October

According to Navqi, “the ascending channel that supports Ripple has been active since 25 October and has so far been characterized by the formation of three highs and three lows of a major degree. The recent test of the lower line of the channel, anticipated by a double top figure produced on the MACD oscillator and on the RSI, was followed by a new recovery which maintained the short-term upward trend is still active. Only if the bearish pressure were to lead to the perforation of the aforementioned support line at 1.120 would the bulls be overwhelmed ”, giving the green light to the start of a bearish correction phase.