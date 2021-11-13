Ripple (XRP), the Short Term Purchase Points for Technical Analysis
From a technical point of view Ripple (XRP) is at “risk of breaking the ascending channel” which is supporting the prices on the 4 hour chart. “An eventual close on the 4-hour chart below the low of the November 10 range, placed at $ 1.120, would confirm the break and open the way to the 38.2% Fibonacci level now located at $ 1.075”. And this is the opinion expressed today by Saif Navqi, analyst on behalf of AmbCrypto, relaunched a few minutes ago by some American sites.
Prices in ascending channel from 25 October
According to Navqi, “the ascending channel that supports Ripple has been active since 25 October and has so far been characterized by the formation of three highs and three lows of a major degree. The recent test of the lower line of the channel, anticipated by a double top figure produced on the MACD oscillator and on the RSI, was followed by a new recovery which maintained the short-term upward trend is still active. Only if the bearish pressure were to lead to the perforation of the aforementioned support line at 1.120 would the bulls be overwhelmed ”, giving the green light to the start of a bearish correction phase.
The point about technical oscillators
As things stand, given the resistance highlighted so far by the support, we still have to consider active the action of the buyers who are pushing the prices towards the $ 1,400. “The bulls base their arguments on the prospect of a decline in the RSI oscillator up to the oversold area, a key factor in fueling a further rally to the upside, ”continues Navqi. As of this writing, the MACD appears to be on the verge of crossing its midline to the downside, which would expose Ripple to the risk of retesting the support. The Awesome Oscillator has meanwhile already pierced its midline, which should be an invitation to short sellers. However, the focus is on the RSI, which only needs to go down a few more points before entering the oversold zone.
Better to wait for a return to the media
“The best opportunities to return to buying in the short term”, concludes Navqi, “would arise after the breaking of the ascending channel and after the consequent achievement of 1.075. However, it is advisable to keep stop losses below $ 1,050, as XRP would be exposed to further losses if sellers breach this last level ”.