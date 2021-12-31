Ripple’s CTO claims to have optimized the Bitcoin code in 2021

Ever new discoveries emerge from the mysterious story of Bitcoin and its cryptic founder, the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto. In fact, just yesterday, December 30, 2021, the CTO of Ripple, David Schwartz, confirmed that he optimized the Bitcoin code in 2021. He obviously didn’t do it alone, but together with a large group of supporters of the cryptocurrency queen.

The creator of XRPL discovers that Ripple’s CTO has changed the Bitcoin code

Upon discovering that the CTO of Ripple, David Schwartz, was among those who had modified the Bitcoin code in 2021 it was Tiffany Hayden. The future creator of XRPL he found out on GitHub and couldn’t help but tweet the news. Obviously, Schwartz’s reply could not be missing from his Twitter post, confirming what he claimed.

An admission that is making headlines. Basically, Schwartz, CTO of Ripple, admitted to having optimized the Bitcoin code for applications of mining pool in 2021. Here is Tiffany Hayden’s statement:

Hey, look at that! I was checking who contributed to the Bitcoin code and discovered @JoelKatz! Very beautiful.

To this, the CTO of Ripple, as already anticipated, immediately responded with a clear sentence that confirms what was declared by Hayden:

In 2011 I worked on optimizing the code for mining pool applications.

Not only did it confirm Hayden’s statement, it also responded to a series of requests for explanation by some users. In fact, several wanted to understand if his contribution had come after the initial release or from the birth of Bitcoin:

I remember he claimed to have contributed to the bitcoin code, but I don’t know if it was after the initial release or from scratch.

@JoelKatz any clarification you can share?

In short, good news that comes shortly after the rematch that Ripple has taken action against the SEC, which does not seem to want to let go.