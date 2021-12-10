Ripple’s president tries to convince Bitcoin miners to adopt the Proof of Stake

Chris Larsen, executive president and co-founder of Ripple, shared his opinion regarding Bitcoin mining, advising to abandon the Proof of Work (PoW) to get “a long-term improvement“.

He argues that such a move could provide a big boost to the share prices of publicly traded mining companies, “for any new code proposals would almost certainly include remunerative incentives to gain their support“.

PoW is the consensus algorithm that secures Bitcoin (BTC) transactions on the blockchain. While the Bitcoin network is the safest and most reliable, the amount of energy that BTC mining requires causes a never-ending debate in the crypto sector. In a November 10 blog post Larsen commented:

“The emerging solution among climate experts is that Bitcoin’s code needs to be changed to a low-energy consensus algorithm like those used by nearly all other major crypto protocols. For example, while Bitcoin uses the energy of around 12 million. of American houses per year, other methods achieve this by consuming less than 100 American houses “.

Ethereum is already well underway in its transition to a Proof of Stake consensus system. While Larsen reports that this would make Bitcoin a “exception“admits that any such change it would be opposed by most Bitcoin mining companies.

However, he proposed a solution to equally distribute the “900 Bitcoins per day“of block rewards and”approximately 2.1 million additional Bitcoins to be distributed until the year 2140“.

It suggests that the solution “less disruptive“to the energy problem of both BTC and”take a snapshot of the current hash rate entered by existing miners and then reward them on a pro-rata hash power basis“.

“Existing miners would simply be entitled to future Bitcoin rewards without the need to spend additional energy or make additional investments in mining facilities.”

The billionaire businessman explained that his plan would give the miners “further economic benefits“, because they would earn the same income with less operating costs impacting their electricity bills.

He suggested that “future rewards […] they could be held and tokenized“, concluding that”While the process of implementing these plans with the consent of the entire Bitcoin community will take time, the benefits far outweigh the risks.“.

“These assets could be extremely lucrative for existing miners, especially as Bitcoin moves from its current climate disaster status to a truly green financial technology of the future.”

Larsen specifically referred to several publicly listed mining companies in the United States, including Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG), Hive Blockchain Technologies (HIVE), Canaan (CAN), Riot Blockchain (RIOT), BIT Mining (BTCM) , Bit Digital (BTBT), Bitfarms (BITF) and Marathon Digital Mining (MARA).

It goes without saying that the proposals are unlikely to be welcomed by Bitcoiners or miners themselves, who may have ambitious plans to increase their hash rate share. Also, judging from the past controversy over changing the block size, if the proposal gained some support it would almost certainly lead to a PoW fork.