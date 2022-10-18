Riqui Puig would be the cause of the break between Shakira and Pique

The Spanish press has implicated another person in the breakup of Gérard Pique and Shakira. They are the young Catalan footballer Riqui Puig and his girlfriend, Gemma Iglesias.

It turns out that Clara Chía Martí was a friend of Gemma Iglesias and it was she who allegedly introduced Piqué to Clara at a party. Once Shakira confirmed her partner’s infidelity, through sleuths, the singer confirmed her partner had an affair before June 4, when the split was made official. In fact, there are eyewitness accounts dating back to February.

Puig had already been named as Pique’s party partner. Journalist and paparazzi Jordi Martin revealed that together they devised a strategy to avoid the paparazzi when going to the bar.

First, they arrived there by taxi, never in their car. They entered through a side door, located in a quiet street and inside, Pique had a reserved room, surrounded by red curtains, to which he alone defined who was going to enter.

Later, influencer Luciana Guschmer revealed that Pique used to go to model parties with other football players, also with restricted access that prohibits mobile phone use.