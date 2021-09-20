rise, grandeur and decline, from the Great Gatsby to Trump’s betrayals – The Voice of New York

Second part (First part here)

The Great Gatsby “Come Together” with the Beatles

The Plaza perfectly embodied the Jazz Age of the Great Gatsby, as it was described in the film of the same name and in the confrontation scene between Gatsby, played by Leonardo Di Caprio and Tom, in one of the suites of the Plaza Hotel. How not to mention the hotel’s magnificent 1927 ballroom which was designed on the inspiration of Francois I’s rooms in the Fontainebleau Palace. which, was the Black and White Ball that Truman Capote organized at the Plaza Hotel in 1966 and which had among his esteemed guests Frank Sinatra, Andy Warhol, James Baldwin, Vincent Minnelli and Richard Avedon.

The ball was held in honor of the publisher of the Washington Post Katharine Graham and was a revival of the glories of the “Gilded Age” period. But not even the Great Gatsby managed to attract the huge crowd and frenzy that the Beatles received during their stay at the Plaza Hotel in 1964. The director Alphonse Solomon, at first, did not want the Beatles to stay in the hotel and it was only thanks to the intervention of his daughter, a big fan of the band, who accepted their booking. The arrival created a pandemonium of fans in front of the Plaza, and it is said that, on their second visit by the Beatles to New York, the director refused their reservation and the Beatles ended up staying at the Warwick Hotel.

“North by Northwest”… should have been South by Southeast

…. that is the intersection of the Plaza Hotel with Central Park at the famous entrance on 59th street: it was here that in 1973 Barbara Streisand met Robert Redford in the film “The Way We Were” and where 20 years later Meg Ryan met her boyfriend Bill Pullman in the movie “Sleepless in Seattle”.

The Plaza Hotel with its famous wooden inlaid Oak bar built in the German-Renaissance style is also where Alfred Hitchcock directed the thriller that first showed the Plaza Hotel on film, filmed in the historic scene where Cary Grant was kidnapped. . The Oak bar was initially opened as a men-only bar as was standard at the time and quickly became known as a private gay dating venue, where wearing a red tie coded to be gay. It was also the haunt of Donald Trump’s treacherous mentor, attorney Roy Cohn.

Children acting and adults acting like children.

It’s amazing when you think that it wasn’t its famous royal guests or celebrities who launched the Plaza on the world stage, but the children. One was Eloise, an imaginary, sassy and spoiled child who lived inside the Plaza and another, an equally sassy child, Kevin McCallister, the protagonist of the film “Mom, I flew the plane: I got lost in New York” which was played by actor Macaulay Culkin.

Kevin manages to trick himself into a room in the Plaza Hotel, not unlike how Donald Trump in 1988 managed to buy the Plaz and put his wife Ivana as its manager. But all this lasted only until Donald had one of his tantrums and, when their marriage was drawing to a close, he locked Ivana out of her office.

While he was the owner of New York’s most iconic hotel “The Donald”, who was still married to Ivana, he also had an affair with his mistress Marla. He later divorces Ivana and marries Marla in a lavish wedding with 1,000 guests at the Plaza Hotel. A kind of “Bride Wars”, the film partially shot at the Plaza Hotel with Anne Hathaway and rival bride Kate Hudson.

Wright to wrong.

The famous architect Frank Lloyd Wright also lived at the Plaza for six years during the construction of the Guggenheim Museum, but he replaced all the furniture in his suite to his own taste. During his time at the Plaza hotel, Frank Lloyd entertained many famous guests including his niece the actress Anne Baxter but above all he appreciated the company of Arthur Miller and Marilyn Monroe for whom he was designing a house that was never built.

Although the Plaza was able to survive almost unscathed during the Great Depression, thanks to its rich and famous customers, it still struggled to overcome its future financial problems. In the 1960s it survived a demolition attempt thanks to public outcry sparked by the recent demolition of another iconic hotel, the nearby Savoy-Plaza which was unfortunately destroyed to make way for the construction of the mammoth General Motors skyscraper.

Ernest Hemingway suggested that F. Scott Fitzgerald “He should donate his liver to Princeton University and his heart to the Plaza” but Scott Fitzgerald, if he were alive, would have been heartbroken over the fate of the Plaza and would have been forced to donate. both organs at Princeton.

The Plaza Hotel barely survived Trump’s 1995 bankruptcy and many changes of ownership throughout its history: Conrad Hilton, Westin, Trump, Saudi Prince Alwaleed, and lost its battle in 2005 when it closed for “renovation” . Unfortunately it was later sold and converted into a private condominium where only a small part of the building reopened as a hotel, and where the Oak bar was never reopened.

The New York Times he reported on a spooky empty building where apartments were sold on occasion as an investment to a mix of shady owners. The days of elegance and refined clientele such as Marlene Dietrich, Truman Capote, Lauren Bacall and Liza Minnelli are long gone, replaced by the brother of the dictator of Kazakhstan, the Prime Minister of Vanuatu who pocketed the money destined for his islands later. to a hurricane or the Israeli diamond tycoon who was arrested for money laundering and fraud.

The Plaza Hotel has lost its place in the life of the city and has tainted its name and betrayed its history. Apart from the historic facade, the Lobby, the Palm Court and the Oak bar, which have survived intact because they are protected. The basement has become a catering area, the rooms are sad fake reproductions of what they were and every precious original element of the hotel, from the fireplaces to the door handles, was auctioned at Sotheby’s and then replaced with replicas ” genetically modified “.

Fortunately, the oldest permanent resident of the Plaza Hotel, who had moved in 1932, died in 1960 at the age of 103 and did not see the sad end of an era. Even the Goddess Pomona was unable to prevent these events from occurring. His muse, the feminist Audrey Munson, had a tragic life and was locked up in an asylum at the age of 40. However, he survived to 105 years and died in 1996. The “Gilded age” of the Plaza has now passed and is replaced by the “age of flashiness”, its famous glamorous Vanderbilt clientele, Gould it has been replaced by botoxated and overly accessorized Matryoskas and glittering Saudis. But Pomona is still with us and proudly observes the beautiful Grand Army Plaza and all that is left of our history, hoping this time we will fight to preserve it.