Rise of the Tomb Raider free on Amazon Prime Gaming, here is the download link – Nerd4.life

Rise of the Tomb Raider will be available free on Amazon Prime Gaming for Amazon Prime subscribers today, November 1, 2021.

Redeem the game and play it download it will be very simple: just visit the Prime Gaming website, log in with your Amazon credentials and enter the “Games with Prime” section, then follow the instructions for redeeming.

Most likely the landing on Prime Gaming of the second episode of the reboot of the series starring Lara Croft is related to the celebrations for the 25th anniversary of Tomb Raider.

At the moment it is not known whether the one available for free will be the smooth version of Rise of the Tomb Raider or the richer one published on the occasion of the twenty years of the franchise, which includes among other things an extra mini campaign.

To find out more about both editions, check out our Rise of the Tomb Raider review for PC and Shadow of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration review.

