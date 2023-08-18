Rishta Maluma Madonna Does She Have A Story After All?

The Paisa star revealed all this in an interview with a Dominican Republic program known as A Low Folk Radio Show.

Our dear Pretty Boy money has grown so much that he now holds records with the biggest stars in world music. He has not only released songs with Latin American icons such as Shakira, Thalía or Marc Anthony… but also with world-class personalities such as The Weeknd or Adam Levine of Maroon 5. Similarly, we cannot forget the relationship of Maluma Madonna. one of two.

With her, he released a song called “Medellín” in 2019 and it seems the relationship is so strong that Juan Luis Londoño (the artist’s real name) himself often refers to the world’s biggest pop diva as his great friend. We do.

The American pop star was also present at the artist’s last mega-concert in Colombia Medellin on the map And Maluma has even said that on that occasion he had organized the entire trip and even lent him his farm.

But let’s not forget that Madonna has been known to associate with men much younger than her. In the early 1990s, she had a brief relationship with singer Gerardo Mejia, best known at the time for his only hit called “Rico Suave”. Over the years, she was also linked to Brazilian DJ Jesús Luz, who was 29 years her senior, and to one of her dancers, Ahlamalik Williams, who was 35 years her junior.

, See also: Wake up woman! but up Maluma

Relationship Maluma Madonna What happened there?

For this reason, there has been no shortage of speculation on social networks about an alleged love affair between Maluma and Madonna, which the artist has repeatedly avoided mentioning. But this year, in an interview with Dominican media for folk radio shows At last he decided to answer the subject without any hesitation.

It all starts when the presenter asks: “Does Madonna like little boys?” And then Maluma answered yes. He then reveals that he was always excited at the idea of ​​meeting Diva and that she was the one who asked him to introduce her after seeing her sing “Cuatro Babies”. In other conversations, Juan Luis explained that the day after he was with her, he brought out his gentlemanly side and sent her flowers.

So even if Maluma sidesteps the question or flatly denies it, as he did in this interview, the question will remain up in the air. The funniest moment of note is when Londono, both delighted and disappointed, clarifies to Driver: “Most of what happened, most undergroundIt was big toe sucking…”.

In reference to a scene in the Medellin video.