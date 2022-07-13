Rising crampons: advantages and disadvantages

Focus on high studs, and more specifically on the advantages and disadvantages of this type of football boot.

You’re starting to get used to it FM Players, Wednesday is dedicated to enriching your crampons culture, but above all to helping you better understand what type of football boots or what specialty would suit you best, depending on your affinities. While we were talking about crampons without laces the previous week, now focus on the advantages and disadvantages of high crampons. But already, a bit of history.

The Magista to start fashion

You should know that Nike invented this concept of high-top shoe and that the Magista Obra (recognizable for its fluorescent yellow and red color) has, in this sense, revolutionized the crampon market. This pair, sported by Mario Götze, sole scorer in the 2014 World Cup final with Germany, paved the way for many others with a high cut. These high studs were originally designed by Nike for players controlling the leather in the middle of the field, in particular for the extension of the foot they offer their owner.









The technology used by the comma brand for the Magista, the Flyknit (knit upper sewn in one piece offering incomparable flexibility and the feeling of playing barefoot), continues today for the pairs that have taken over, like the Mercurial Superfly, shoes of a certain Kylian Mbappé (PSG). An important detail making it in particular 20 € more expensive than the Vapor at Nike. On the competition side, adidas developed the Predator, worn by Paul Pogba (Juventus), while PUMA launched the Future, worn by Neymar Jr (PSG).

Benefits

The main advantages of upright crampons are above all the comfort and support of the ankle, in other words the protection that this guarantees (a significant aspect for children, for example). If you have never put on a pair of shoes with a small sock, then you cannot know this feeling of feeling like in a sock, but without a shoe.









This is one of the reasons why Nike invented this concept. The goal is to have the best possible sensations, that the foot is in complete harmony with the crampons. All this allows you to create a direct interaction between the ball and the brain, without the shoes interfering.

There is indeed a sensory amplification, which takes into account the most sensitive areas of the foot, where the engagement with the ball will be the most adjusted. In other words, the rising studs improve ball touch, or at least the relationship you can have with the sphere. Finally, perhaps a less important argument, but far from being negligible in today’s world: from an aesthetic point of view, the sock extending the shoe offers a very pleasant visual rendering and gives the effect of a single same block.

The inconvenients

Even if the high shoes are not necessarily appreciated by all among practitioners, it is not necessarily so easy to find disadvantages to this model. Logically, crampons with a high sock are a little more difficult to put on. This is why some pairs are sold with a shoehorn to remedy this problem.









Then, we must not forget that the advantages in the eyes of some will be disadvantages for others. This is the case, for example, of comfort. Where footballers will feel comfortable with high studs, players will think that the ankle is not free enough and does not guarantee total freedom of movement. Once again, this will depend on the sensitivity of each one.









Then, the aesthetic aspect is to be taken into account for purists. The ancients, for example, may never understand the invention of these pairs, as much as they will accept it. Note however that for the Superfly, the sock can relax with use, which can cause some small problems in the future. Now it’s up to you to choose whether you opt for a concept validated and adopted by superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappé!