rising prices are coming in 2022

According to the Facile.it observatory, with the new year there are also bad news for about 800,000 motorists. In fact, the number of insured customers who will see their merit class rise, due to a claim with fault declared in 2021, has increased, and who will therefore also suffer an increase in the cost of Motor TPL.

According to the comparator’s analysis, which was carried out on a sample consisting of more than 690,000 estimates collected in December 2021, the motorists who will suffer these hated price increases are 12% more than last year, a fact that proves to be the direct consequence of the increase in vehicles in circulation and road accidents. The rates of the most virtuous drivers, on the other hand, seem to remain at minimum levels, at least for the moment.

Facile.it, based on the data collected, declares that the average premium to insure a four-wheeled vehicle in December 2021 it was around 427.16 euros, that is 9.43% less than in December 2020 and even 20.3% less if compared with the same month of 2019. Andrea Ghizzoni, Managing Director Insurance of Facile.it, explains: “Be careful because even this idyll it may soon end. Rates still enjoy the decline in road accidents recorded throughout 2020, but with 2021 the claims have started to rise again and, by virtue of this, we expect that insurance premiums start growing again, with increases that according to our estimates could even reach 35-40 euros for each motorist “.

What happens, region by region

Motorists who have declared a culpable accident, nationwide, are the 2.47%. However, everything changes if we analyze the data at a regional level. We can draw up one ranking in which the first place is occupied by Liguria, where 3.27% of motorists will suffer an increase in the cost of RC Auto (as was expected). Second place for drivers from Tuscany (2.92%) and third, almost equal, for Sardinia (2.90%). Calabria (1.56%), Friuli-Venezia Giulia (1.95%) and Basilicata (1.99%) recorded the lowest percentages.

The effects of the lockdown

As we all know, the pandemic situation and the consequent lockdown in 2020 obviously led to important consequences (as well as on the TPL premiums) on circulation and mobility. Indeed, comparing the December 2021 values ​​with those recorded the previous year, interesting data emerges. The regions where the percentage of motorists who have declared an accident with fault it increased more are Sardinia (+ 23% compared to 2020), Sicily (+ 18%) and Trentino-Alto Adige (+ 17%). And only in Umbria instead the values ​​remained in line with 2020, where there was even a very slight decrease (-0.9%).

Which motorists will suffer the increases in the Rc Auto award

The motorists who will see their merit class worsen will be 2.72% of the female sample and 2.33% of the male one. On the other hand, focusing on age, it emerges that young drivers, under 24, recorded the lowest value (2.15%), while the over 65 the highest (3.06%). We can also say which are the most “attentive” motorists: i novice drivers 19-21 years old, the percentage of those who will see their merit class increase due to an accident with fault in this age group is just 1.37%.

Doctors, nurses and health workers they are among the professionals who, in percentage terms, have declared the highest number of claims at fault in the course of 2021 and 2.85% will suffer the increase in the cost of insurance. The reason, however, is very simple and intuitive: while almost all Italians have limited travel, one of the few professional categories that has continued to move by car “normally”, to go to work in a historical moment like this, is the healthcare staff .