Rising prices, consumption and GDP slowing: the stalemate of families and businesses while Draghi looks at the Colle





L’inflation also powered by dear energy that gallops, eating the mini savings that will come from Irpef reform and braking i consumption. And the pil which, consequently, in the first quarter it will rise much less than forecasts, negatively affecting the whole of 2022 and stopping the recovery of pre Covid levels. This is the context in which Mario Draghi he would leave Palazzo Chigi in case of election to the Quirinale. For weeks investment banks And managers of funds read the game for the Colle through the lens of Recovery plan: the priority is to ensure the implementation of the reforms and investments that are a necessary condition for receiving in the coming years 209 billion between loans and non-repayable grants. But to meet the deadlines, government activity must be measured in weeks, not years: by the end of June Italy must reach well 45 milestones. Meanwhile families And businesses they have urgent needs that make a succession of prime ministers and ministers risky at this stage.

In December, the national price index hit a + 3.9% on the same month of 2020, the maximum since August 2008driven above all by the increase in the cost ofelectricity and gods transportation services. Analysts agree in detecting one stop in the economic recovery: per Bank of Italy the product will increase this year of 3.8% against the + 4.7% estimated by the government. At the end of 2021, the bottlenecks in the supply of raw materials and intermediate products, combined with the recovery of contagions and ai energy price increases, have slowed down both industry and services. Almost 60% of the companies surveyed by via Nazionale reported that they also expect negative effects on their business in the first months of 2022. Someone energy-intensive businesses they began to stop or work at night to contain spending. The decree passed last week, which eliminates system charges only on electricity for three months and recognizes only a small tax credit for energy-hungry people, is considered insufficient by the same majority that a budget shift is needed to finance more incisive measures. The sector of buildingsdrugged by the Superbonus for interventions on houses and condominiums, it continues to run but the costs of materials are skyrocketing. According to theReedsif the price lists are not updated i construction sites for the works of the PNRR they are destined to stop.

On the demand side, pending the update of the index of confidence of consumers expected for Friday via Nazionale has already warned how uncertainty linked to the evolution of the pandemic with the variant Omicron (which is leading many to some sort of lockdown in fact) is destined to affect that indicator, correlated with the trend of expenditure. As food prices rise in turn, on the ability to consumption then the new forts will weigh increases in bills of gas and electricity (respectively +42 and + 55% despite the government’s interventions) announced for the first quarter of the year for users under the higher protection regime, after the blow already suffered between October and December. The energy authority Arera calculates that between April 2021 and March 2022 the average family pays in total almost 1,000 euros more compared to the previous twelve months. More than enough to “eat” the latest contract renewals and the small increase in disposable income coming from March due to the revision of personal income tax rates and deductions, which will stop on average at 162 euros for workers And 266 for employees. In a country where a quarter of workers were already before the pandemic poor.

In the meantime, the honeymoon on the financial markets which, after the arrival of the former ECB president in government, had led to a decline in the spread: now the BTP-Bund differential travels around 140 basis points. THE interest rates paid by Italian government bonds have started to rise again, thanks to the slowdown in shopping by the Eurotower. And if it is true that the relationship debt / GDP – now around 150% – is lightened by the increase in prices that inflates the nominal product, it must be remembered that it is a very short-lived “optical effect” if real growth slows down and creditors begin to ask for higher returns . We are not at the perfect storm, but it certainly does not seem the ideal time for the opening of a crisis that in the worst scenario could lead to early elections.