Rising prices of raw materials produced in Russia, from palladium to cobalt

Moscow is a large producer of methane and oil but also among the first in the world for aluminum, nickel, platinum and other minerals needed by Europe to run the industry and manufacture everyday products. The conflict drives prices skyrocketing and slows down supplies. With the risk of difficulties in procurement

A treasure is hidden in the mufflers of cars. Inside there are traces of many precious metals. The palladium, for example: it is used to build catalytic exhausts. And to buy an ounce of it on the international markets, less than 30 grams, today you need almost three thousand euros.

45% of the palladium comes from Moscow

Stellar prices due to the war in Ukraine. Russia is in fact the world’s leading exporter of palladium, with a share that exceeds 45 percent globally. The sanctions against Moscow and the difficulties in transport have raised the prices of this and other raw materials of which Russia is a large producer.