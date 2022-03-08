Rising prices of raw materials produced in Russia, from palladium to cobalt

Moscow is a large producer of methane and oil but also among the first in the world for aluminum, nickel, platinum and other minerals needed by Europe to run the industry and manufacture everyday products. The conflict drives prices skyrocketing and slows down supplies. With the risk of difficulties in procurement
A treasure is hidden in the mufflers of cars. Inside there are traces of many precious metals. The palladium, for example: it is used to build catalytic exhausts. And to buy an ounce of it on the international markets, less than 30 grams, today you need almost three thousand euros.
45% of the palladium comes from Moscow
Stellar prices due to the war in Ukraine. Russia is in fact the world’s leading exporter of palladium, with a share that exceeds 45 percent globally. The sanctions against Moscow and the difficulties in transport have raised the prices of this and other raw materials of which Russia is a large producer.
Russia at the top for platinum and nickel
There is not only gas and oil in Vladimir Putin’s boundless homeland. His country guarantees 15 percent of the world supplies of platinumalso used for cars but also by the chemical industry, as well as the nickelof which it is the leading producer and which has many uses, starting with steel, which Moscow produces in large quantities (4% worldwide).
Rare lands
Russia is the second largest global supplier of cobalt (necessary for mobile phones, tablets and computers) and occupies the upper levels of the ranking for a series of well-known materials (neon, titanium, potassium) but also for others with little-known names, and called rare earths (such as vanadium) necessary for produce electric batteries, semiconductors, fertilizers, aircraft components and weapons.
Aluminum made in Russia
It tops the list for the aluminum we handled every day, turned into cans or sheets for cooking: 6 percent of this metal comes from Moscow, second only to Beijing.
Mine Russia
In short, a mine in the true sense of the word. Even for traditionally more valuable metals, not only for industry: such asgold (third in the world), copper and silver.