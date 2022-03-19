Rising Russian casualties in Ukraine raises questions about its readiness

The Russian military is surrendering, says Zelensky 2:41

(CNN) — Thousands of Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began nearly a month ago, US and NATO officials told CNN this week, and Russia is now struggling to resupply those forces as it grapples with declining morale. the troops and the fierce Ukrainian resistance.

Russia’s offensive to capture Kyiv has largely stalled, NATO officials said, with Ukraine on Thursday saying it has launched a counteroffensive aimed at gaining decisive control of the city’s suburbs.

Intelligence assessments by the US and its allies vary widely as to exactly how many Russian soldiers have been killed to date, sources familiar with the intelligence told CNN. But even the lowest estimates number in the thousands.

One such assessment found that roughly 7,000 Russian soldiers have been killed so far, one of the sources said. But that figure, first reported by The New York Times, is at the high end of US estimates, which vary because the US and its allies have no accurate way of counting casualties. Some estimates put the number of Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine at around 3,000, while others suggest more than 10,000 have been killed.

Until now, the number has been calculated largely through open source reports from non-governmental organizations, the Ukrainian government, commercial satellite imagery, and intercepted Russian communications. US officials have also extrapolated the death toll based on the number of Russian tanks that have been destroyed, the sources said.

Regardless of the exact number, US and Western intelligence officials have noted that Russia is having difficulty replacing its forces, which is having a significant impact on the morale of Russian troops, senior NATO officials said on Wednesday.

“Every day it becomes more apparent that Putin grossly miscalculated,” a senior NATO intelligence official told reporters at alliance headquarters Wednesday night, speaking on condition of anonymity to reveal confidential assessments. “Russia continues to face difficulties replacing its combat losses and increasingly seeks to take advantage of irregular forces, including Russian private military corporations and Syrian fighters.”

A senior NATO military official echoed that assessment, saying “we can assess that more private military companies will be involved” in the conflict soon. But overall, he said, the losses have had “a negative effect on the morale of the troops.”

“We can see that [Putin] miscalculated the resilience and resistance of the Ukrainians,” the NATO military official said. “That’s a given. He didn’t see that. And that’s a big surprise to him. And therefore he’s had to slow down.”

Weakening of Russian morale

The NATO intelligence official added, citing the Ukrainian General Staff, that “Russian servicemen are increasingly refusing to travel to Ukraine, despite promises of veteran status and even higher salaries.” He noted that NATO hopes “the high reported Russian casualties will also provoke some reaction in Russia, as the Russian people will eventually realize the extent of their losses.”

A senior US defense official told reporters Thursday that the Pentagon has anecdotal evidence that Russian morale is slipping.

“We don’t have information on every unit and every indication. But we have certainly picked up anecdotal indications that morale is not high in some units,” the official said. “We think part of that is due to poor leadership, the lack of information the troops are getting about their missions and objectives, and I think disillusionment that they faced such fierce resistance.”

In some cases, Russian troops simply abandoned disabled vehicles in the field, moving away and leaving behind tanks and armored personnel carriers, according to two US officials.

A congressional source briefed on the intelligence information similarly said that the United States has assessed that there appears to be a gap between what Russian troops were prepared for and what they actually found. Many Russians captured so far have said they did not expect, for example, that they were fighting a war in Ukraine and believed they were just part of a military exercise.

Commitment from Russian military leaders, however, appears to remain high, the congressional source said.

Last week, Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, told a congressional committee at a public hearing that the US intelligence community’s assessment of Russian soldier deaths was between 2,000 and 4,000. He said the assessment was made in low confidence and was based on both intelligence sources and open source material.

US and Western intelligence officials widely acknowledge that the will to fight is often difficult to measure and it is unclear how much declining morale has contributed to Russia’s slow progress on the battlefield. But open source reports for weeks have documented signs of discontent and low morale among ground troops, with one official speculating that one reason Russian generals have been operating in higher-risk forward operating positions is an effort to boost the morale of the troops.

Western officials say at least three Russian generals have been killed by Ukrainian forces since the war began.

The problem may also extend to Russia’s elite air units, the official said.

“They’ve lost a lot of planes,” this person said. “That really affects the morale of the pilots.”

Russia is also behind schedule, NATO’s top military official said on Wednesday. Putin hoped to expand Russian control over Ukraine west to the border with Moldova, the official said, to join more Russian troops in trying to encircle Kyiv.

There are pro-Russian troops stationed in Transnistria, a breakaway state from Moldova, who “are, in a way, prepared” to join the war, the official said. But they haven’t yet because Russian regular forces haven’t yet made substantial progress west, he said.

Despite all the losses, the senior NATO intelligence official said the alliance believes that it is still “unlikely that Putin has been deterred and may instead launch an escalation. He is likely to remain confident that Russia can militarily defeat Ukraine.

CNN’s Barbara Starr contributed to this report.