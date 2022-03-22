“Risk also of diabetes and neurodegenerative diseases” – Libero Quotidiano





“Eat foods that the bacteria like, that is, those integralrich in fiber “, to get better and reduce the risk of diseases such as Ulcerative colitissome tumors And neurodegenerative diseases. Franco Berrino, former director of the Department of Preventive and Predictive Medicine of the National Cancer Institute of Milan, gives some invaluable advice on the diet to follow. Interviewed by Corriere della Serathe author of books such as The food of wisdom And The way of lightnessstarts from a staple food, the flour: avoid the white ones, very refined, because they decrease the supply of fibers to the body and weaken the microbes of the intestine (the microbiota).





Same goes for the sugary drinks and the fruit drinks derived by dilution, from concentrated fruit juices, because even without added sugars according to a French study they increase the chances of getting sick cancer. So, if possible, always fresh fruit juices. And those who drink “zero” drinks “with the same overall eating style get sick more than.” diabetesbecause these sweeteners give a very strong sensation of sweetness to the body which opens the doors to the absorption of glucose “.





Cheese chapter: better the fresh ones, above all goats And sheep, to very seasoned ones, in which the fat concentrate is greater. In general, “i ultra-processed foodswith preservatives And artificial flavors like certain types of cured meats, most of the ready-to-use foods to put in the microwave, sweet and savory snacks, commercial biscuits are not good. “Their continued consumption, emphasizes Berrino, predisposes the body to face diseases such as cancer, obesity and diabetes. Specifically, “ultra-processed meats, sausages, hamburgers, canned meat are associated with a greater chance of contracting the bowel cancer, so much so that the European code against cancer recommends “avoiding preserved meats; limit the consumption of red meats and foods with a high salt content “.