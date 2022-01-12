“Risk for Italy”, World Cup, a new problem to be solved

Italy-North Macedonia could become a problem. The world play-off match for Qatar 2022 is causing FIFA to worry.

Italy-North Macedonia risks becoming a hot potato for FIFA. In fact, the match risks finding each other at the center of a big problem of a legal and medical nature, with visiting players who may not be able to take the field.

All because of the new decree on Covid of the Italian government, which once again changes the criteria for accessing the Green Pass. Many players of the North Macedonia, next opponent ofItaly in the world play-off for Qatar 2022, at the moment in fact they would not have the legal requirements to play the match. The Macedonian players are in fact for the most part vaccinated with Sputnik or not vaccinated at all.

Sputnik, the Russian-made vaccine, in fact it is not recognized as a valid vaccine by the Italian health authorities. This would create the paradox of players who are regularly vaccinated at home, while abroad, in this case in Italy, could not access the sports facilities.

Italy-North Macedonia at risk. Neutral pitch idea?

The news, reported this morning by ‘La Repubblica’, naturally created a certain apprehension in the world of football. The risk, see also the very recent story Djokovic, that legal and health reasons are in contrast with sporting ones there is.

Therefore the FIFA she is asked to evaluate the different options on the table. One among all that of play the match on a neutral field, thus allowing both Italian and North Macedonian players to take the field regularly and therefore not having to cancel or play the game in a ‘maimed’ way.