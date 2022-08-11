risk for the development of a second primary cancer

Men who underwent radiation therapy had a 24% increased risk of a second primary cancer within 5 years of prostate cancer diagnosis.

Findings are more applicable to patients treated for prostate cancer today, unlike older studies. Photo: Shutterstock.

retrospective study, managed to determine that male patients with prostate cancer Localized cancers who are treated with radiation therapy have a small but statistically higher risk of developing a second primary cancer compared to those patients who do not undergo radiation therapy.

Prostate radiation therapy exposes surrounding areas, including the bladder and rectum, to high doses of radiation, but study findings about the risk of developing a second primary cancer in these organs are often conflicting.

To clarify the risk, Bagshaw and colleagues retrospectively identified 143,886 men treated for prostate cancer in stage T1-T3 located between 2000 and 2015, using the Veterans Affairs (VA) Corporate Data Warehouse.

3.7% is the rate of development of a second primary cancer of those who were treated with radiotherapy, compared to 2.5% of those who were not treated with it, the difference although “low, should not deter doctors from encouraging their patients to follow radiotherapy as a curative treatment for prostate cancersaid lead author Hilary Bagshaw, MD, Department of Radiation Oncology, Stanford University and Cancer Institute, Palo Alto, California.

Within the study period, the “findings are most applicable to patients treated by prostate cancer today, unlike older studies in which patients were treated with now outdated radiation techniques,” Bagshaw noted.

Overall, 37% of men received primary radiation therapy and 63% did not, for a total of 4,257 men (3.0%) who developed a second primary cancer more than one year after diagnosis of prostate cancerincluding 1,955 men (3.7%) who underwent radiation therapy and an equivalent 2,302 (2.5%) who did not.

Multivariate analysis:

Men who underwent radiation therapy had a 24% increased risk of a second primary cancer in the subsequent 5 years, this risk increased after the 5-year mark.

Men who underwent radiation therapy had a 50% increased risk of a second primary cancer 5 to 10 years after diagnosis, a 59% increased risk at 10 to 15 years, and a 47% increased risk at 15 to 20 years.

The four most common types of second primary cancer were:

leukemia

lymphoma

bladder cancer

rectal cancer.

The review provides a “modern update to the existing body of literature on the potential long-term adverse effects of radiation therapy to the prostate,” said David Byun, MD, Department of Oncology Radiation Therapist, NYU Langone Perlmutter Cancer Center in New York, who was not part of the investigator group.

Overall, “there is an extremely rare, but non-zero risk of a second primary cancer years to decades after radiation therapy,” said Dr. Byun, adding that “radiation therapy to the prostate remains a treatment option safe and outstanding non-invasive treatment for many patients.”

“Critical questions that can help us better interpret the data cannot be resolved, given the lack of data on VA treatment patterns,” Dr. Byun said, such as:

How many underwent image-guided/intensity-modulated radiation delivery techniques and highly specific treatment options, such as brachytherapy or stereotactic body radiation therapy?

Is it possible that more than the expected number of patients underwent full pelvic radiotherapy or less conformal techniques?

Dr. Byun cautioned that retrospective cohort studies should be interpreted with caution, given the potential for selection bias. The VA cohort may not be, for example, the most representative of the general population, as reflected by the higher-than-usual rates of bladder cancer in both groups, he noted.

Another limitation is the lack of information on the types of radiation therapy administered in the VA during the study period, Dr. Byun concluded.

