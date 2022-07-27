risk of having a traffic accident

The flu and anti-catarrhal, opiate pain relieversthe first generation antihistaminesthe benzodiazepines and the anxiolytics increase the risk of suffer a traffic accident because they produce drowsinessas warned by the expert from the Spanish Society of Primary Care Pharmacists (SEFAP), Jimena Ramón García.

‘The population is not aware of the effect that some medicines can have in the Vehicle driving and its influence on traffic accidents. Therefore, it is important to raise awareness among the general population and also health professionals about these negative effects’

‘Much less those of the over-the-counter drugswhich as they are usually understood as ‘safer drugs‘ the general population takes with fewer precautions if possible. Many of these medications are taken quietly on a day-to-day basis without having any caution in this regard, as is the case, for example, in the case of cold medicines containing diphenhydramine’he has argued.

In this sense, from SEFAP it is recalled that, since the approval in Spain of Royal Decree 1345/2007, which regulates the authorization procedure, registration and dispensing conditions of industrially manufactured medicinal products for human usepharmaceutical companies are required to all medicines that may affect the ability to drive or operate machinery include a pictogram on their packaging (a danger sign with a car inside it) in order to alert patients that this drug has effects at the level of driving and it is necessary that they read the warnings related to these effects collected in the leaflet.

In any case, if you have to drive, the spokeswoman for SEFAP has recommended always check with the pharmacist Over the effects of the drug in driving; go to the medical professional to look for a drug alternative that does not present effects on driving ability, or that these are minima; and bear in mind that the effect of the drugs is manifested especially during the first hours after ingestion and more intensely in the first days of treatment or in the case of dose changes.

If it is observed that the drug influences the reflexes and the ability to concentrate while driving, the expert has highlighted the importance of avoid driving until you can consult with the doctor, but do not stop taking the prescribed mediation. In the same way, it has warned that the consumption of alcohol while taking these medicines may increase the risk of side effects. sedation, drowsiness or loss of reflexes.