Risk of injuries and ruined ground, the unknown factor of San Siro on Milan-Juve

MILAN. Stefano Pioli and Massimiliano Allegri sincerely hope that the race between Inter And Venice don’t play. Certainly not to earn points against a non-playing Simone Inzaghi, but because the lawn from San Siro risks suffering a further shock before the match between Milan and Juve. Due to overuse, the land of Giuseppe Meazza is back in the spotlight, like a decade ago when the synthetic mixed mantle had not yet been adopted. And to say that Giovanni Castelli, the agronomist who for years has been taking care of the football pitch of La Scala, after the match between Inter and Turin on 22 December had started a maxi sowing of poa trivialis, the American herb used for the greens of golf in the colder areas of the United States, to revive the more bald areas of the course.

The problem is that, despite this patching attempt, it had already been estimated that the land would suffer in January when there was also the double home commitment of the Milanese to face. Italian Cup (six games in twelve days). Those who take care of the San Siro lawn, in fact, circled the date of the derby at the beginning of February when – thanks to the championship stop – the ground should return to its splendor, keeping it (thanks to a slightly milder climate) also for when San Siro will host the Champions League super-match between Inter and Liverpool on 16 February, first leg of the round of 16. During the pause, a new sowing will be carried out. But for Milan-Juve, there will still be suffering.