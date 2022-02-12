“Risk of invasion or coup” – Time





The alarm of NATO and partners remains very high for the fear of a Russian aggression against Ukraine, while the president of the United States Joe Biden has asked his fellow citizens to “leave now” from the country. Kiev tried to downplay, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba argued that “there is nothing new” in Biden’s invitation, but the White House insisted, hinting at an imminent risk. “We want to be clear on this point. Any American in Ukraine should leave as soon as possible and in any case within the next 24, maximum 48 hours,” said National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, “obviously we cannot predict the future. We don’t know exactly what will happen, but now the risk is high enough. “





Sullivan also re-launched the warning expressed by the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken from Melbourne, that “an invasion could occur at any time and, to be clear, even during the Olympics”, with the Beijing Games closing on February 20. But the security adviser also also specified “we are not saying that a final decision has been made by President Putin”.

Western leaders met by videoconference and relayed similar messages. “We are united and prepared for any scenario. NATO remains open to dialogue, making sure we protect all allies,” remarked Secretary General of the Atlantic Alliance Jens Stoltenberg. In short, the diplomatic path is more open than ever. Biden could talk to Putin on the phone shortly after the late December interview, while the Elysée announced that Emmanuel Macron will hear from his Russian counterpart on Friday. In the event of an aggression in Moscow, “all options are on the table”, ie sanctions would be triggered, which will affect “the financial and energy sectors, as well as exports of high-tech products”, remarked the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and they will be “swift and profound”, specified Berlin. In the same vein, Draghi, who supports “the opportunity for serious sanctions, while continuing to hope for a useful dialogue”.

Moscow continues to say it does not intend to invade, while it has over 100,000 soldiers amassed on the Ukrainian border and on Thursday started military exercises with Minsk, in Belarusian territory. Stoltenberg intervened from Romania, speaking against the background of some warplanes. “There is a risk of an armed conflict in Europe. The number of Russian soldiers grows and the time for warnings decreases” and it is possible that Moscow will carry out “an outright invasion” or “other types of aggressive actions, including the attempt to overthrow the government of Kiev “, while in the country” there are many Russian intelligence agents operating “.

Looking at the worst case scenario, Biden also said the US would not send soldiers to Ukraine to rescue US citizens: “When Americans and Russians shoot each other, it’s world war.” He warned that “things could happen very quickly”, while other countries such as the UK, Israel and Japan have banned travel to Ukraine and asked their citizens to leave the country.





While diplomacy has not defused the tension so far, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace has gone to Moscow. Only yesterday did the meeting between London Foreign Minister Liz Truss and his counterpart Sergey Lavrov take place in an icy atmosphere, so much so that Truss accused Moscow of “cold war rhetoric”. In Australia, on the other hand, Blinken and their counterparts from Australia, Japan and India met in the Quad format. They discussed various issues, including the alliance between Moscow and Beijing, which Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne called “worrying”.

Meanwhile, military exercises continue. Kiev, which is carrying out its own maneuvers, has asked Moscow for an explanation. He invoked the “risk reduction” mechanism provided for by the Vienna Document (which provides for military transparency within the OSCE), so if he does not obtain clarification he will ask for an extraordinary meeting of the members. Ukraine then accused Russia, as well as for the exercises in Belarus, of blocking its access to the sea, while Moscow prepares for next week’s naval maneuvers around Crimea (annexed by Russia in 2014), in the sea. Black and Azov sea.

The Kremlin, meanwhile, has confirmed that French President Emmanuel Macron refused to undergo the coronavirus test when he visited Putin in Moscow. On the occasion, many had noticed the long table at the ends of which the two presidents sat, at a distance of about 4 meters. Reuters, citing two sources from Macron’s entourage, had reported that this was due to the Frenchman’s refusal to undergo tests in Russia, to prevent Moscow from gaining possession of his DNA.