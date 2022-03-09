“Risk of lowering the temperature in the house by decree” – Corriere.it

“There is a possibility that we will have to lower the temperatures of our homes by decree.” This was stated by Paolo Scaroni, deputy chairman of Banca Rothschild (and former CEO of Eni, currently president of Milan) in the episode of “Restart-L’Italia ricomincia da te” broadcast on Monday at 11.30 pm on Rai2, speaking on the issue of Italian energy dependence on Russia. “The supplies to companies that consume a lot of gas could be reduced, and by lowering the temperatures of two degrees in our homes we would save three billion cubic meters, there is the risk of having to do it compulsorily”. According to Scaroni, today we are in a state of need and energy dependence also due to the choices of the Italians who have opposed everything. «I do not blame the delays on politics – he clarified – but the Italians who opposed everything, every time they tried to create a regasification plant, they opposed it. Making laws when there is a crowd in the square is complicated, we have seen it with the Tav and the Tap. The fellow citizens must realize that without infrastructures we have serious problems ».