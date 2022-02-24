Risk of muddy rains on the Peninsula at the passage of a DANA

The entry into the scene of a DANA will cause an increase in atmospheric instability on the Peninsula, with showers starting tomorrow, Thursday, with mud rain and some locally strong storms, which will mainly affect the south of the peninsula, Ceuta and Melilla.

Jose Miguel Vinas 23 Feb 2 minutes

The displacement of a DANA that we have to the west of the Canary Islands towards Madeira and the peninsular southwest, will cause a progressive increase in atmospheric instability in a large part of Spainproducing irregular showers, occasionally intense and stormy, which will mainly affect Andalusia and the peninsular southeast. The rains will be accompanied by mud, due to the transport of dust in suspension from the Sahara desert.

There is a “wall” behind the drought in Spain, causes according to experts

Tomorrow Thursday, especially facing the second half of the day, there will be locally strong showers in the south of Extremadura and in the western provinces of Andalusia, clouding the skies in much of the peninsular territory. On Friday, the rainfall will extend to more areas of the south and southeast of the Peninsula, Ceuta and Melilla, with snowfall in the southeastern mountains, storm activity and a general drop in temperatures. Showers are not ruled out in other areas of the interior of the peninsula, although occasional and very irregularly distributed.

On Saturday we will continue with showers in the extreme south of the peninsula and the two autonomous cities, with a tendency to subside as the day progressed. Temperatures will rise that day. On Sunday, dry and sunny weather will be imposed again for much of the countryalthough it will remain cloudy in the south of the peninsula, without ruling out some showers, as well as in the Canary Islands.