Risk of space wars between Beijing and Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite fleet

“Starlink’s satellites are just a bunch of space junk”; “American Weapons for Space Warfare”; “[Elon] Musk is a new anti-Chinese “weapon” created by the US government and military “; “The whole human race will pay because of the troubles caused by Musk.” These are just some of the thousands of posts – and not even the “baddest” – that have invaded Chinese social networks and the web after the news of the official protest, presented by China to the UN Space Agency, against Starlink spread. , the fleet of satellites put into orbit by the brilliant billionaire of South African origins, “Mr. Tesla”, aka Elon Musk, in fact.

The incidents that sparked Beijing’s ire – and the hate campaign on the Chinese Internet – would have been two, and they would have occurred – reads the Beijing document published on the Agency’s website – on 1 July respectively. and last October 21st. Twice, China complained, its Tiangong space station would have been forced to carry out complex, risky (and probably expensive …) emergency maneuvers to avoid collision with some satellites of Musk’s Starlink project. Managed by SpaceX, the project has so far put more than 1,600 satellites into orbit around the Earth and has received authorization from the US Federal Communications Commission to launch up to 12,000 of them. The two “close encounters”, very unwelcome by Beijing, are still subject to verification by the United Nations body responsible for supervising – and monitoring compliance with international treaties – on Space. “The facts exposed by the Chinese government”, a spokesman for the agency cautiously declared, “are still the subject of independent analysis”. “For security reasons, the Chinese Space Station has implemented preventive control to avoid collisions,” Beijing retorted for its part.

The story involves a vast series of “critical issues” that primarily concern the already “complicated” relationship between Musk and China, not so much in space, as in the “core business” of the brilliant inventor of Tesla: electric cars, their development and, above all, their sale in the immense market that is China. But, at the same time, they tear the veil on a whole series of problems and potential criticalities that go beyond the Chinese interests of the brilliant billionaire, and invest the delicate relationship between the two superpowers – United States and China – on “management” of Space.

“Elon Musk needs China. China needs him. The relationship is complicated ”recently – and effectively – headlined an editorial in the Wall Street Journal. In fact, to attract Tesla, the Chinese government has rewritten the rules for foreign auto companies, but in recent times the Chinese terrain is becoming increasingly bumpy for the Musk company. And this embarrassing “space accident” that would have involved his satellites certainly does not help him. Until recently, Elon Musk was the strongest “card” that President Xi Jinping intended to play to make China the future industrial and technological innovation center of the world. According to the officials involved in the decision-making process, Xi considered the South African-born entrepreneur a technological utopian with no political allegiance to any country, and saw his Tesla Inc. as the spearhead that would decisively help make China a power in the “clean” energy car market. The “marriage” (more of convenience, than of love, for both) between Xi and Elon was initially sealed by the launch of the Tesla Model 3 vehicle made in China, in 2019. The goal was very ambitious: to achieve 500 thousand cars produced per year (as many as those produced throughout 2020 all over the world). The love between the two was such that Premier Li Keqiang had even decided to grant Musk an identity card for foreign residents. At the center of Musk’s interests in China is something called – effectively – “Tesla Gigafactory 3”, a mega plant that covers 864,885 square meters, employing over 2,000 employees and capable – alone – of generating 345 millions of dollars in taxes that Musk will pay to the Chinese state starting in 2023.

But to spoil the plans of Xi’s grandiose project – and of the idyll with Musk – first the former US president Trump, who virtually blocked the possibility of exporting American technology and know-how to China, and then the mistrust – always increasing – of the Chinese themselves towards Musk and his cars, full of technology for control and hi-tech communication. Its cars – this is China’s fear – collect huge amounts of data. Necessary to “educate” the algorithms. And while China is stepping up its controls on new technologies, fearing that its sensitive data could be exported abroad, this greatly worries the Secret Services of Beijing and the Chinese agencies that monitor the Cyber ​​Security of the Dragon. To arouse suspicion towards Musk – obviously, one would say – his local competitors have set himself up. Last March, SAIC Motor Corp. (Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation), a leading company in the production of state vehicles, began to ask lawmakers to address national security problems due to the presence of foreign electric car companies, on the strength of a recent report of the information security company “360”. A move that, needless to say, put Tesla at the top of the suspect list. In this context, the stellar accident announced today by Beijing could put a tombstone on a relationship that – for some time now – had gone from “love at first sight” to an imminent divorce. But there is also the real “space” question.

The US is not at all convinced, in fact, that the Chinese space program is fueled by the pure and simple desire for “exploration” and “scientific progress”. They believe that this is a program that actually has only one real purpose: to spy on them. Or worse, attack them. A concern that – in Washington’s eyes – would have found further confirmation in recent days, when it became known that Beijing-3, a small one-ton commercial satellite launched from China in June, has performed a thorough scan of the central area of ​​the Bay of San Francisco (3,800 square kilometers) In just 42 seconds, capturing thousands of images, so sharp and above all in such rapid succession – that they could identify a military vehicle on the road and be able to tell what kind of weapon it was carrying, US experts said. The images, taken from an altitude of 500 kilometers, have a resolution of 50 centimeters per pixel. The satellite was shown to be able to take photographs as its body rotated at a very high speed, up to 10 degrees per second, a speed never seen before on a satellite. The response time of Beijing-3 is 2 to 3 times faster than that of WorldView-4, the most advanced earth observation satellite developed by the United States with similar technology. Compared to WorldView-4, Beijing-3’s scanning band is 77% wider (23 km for the Chinese satellite compared to 13 km for the American satellite) and also the Chinese one weighs only half. Finally, thanks to the Artificial Intelligence technology installed on board, the new Chinese satellite would be able to automatically plan its flight program, monitoring up to 500 areas of interest around the world with almost 100 updates per day, with the ability detect the presence of predetermined targets and send their targeted photos to ground control, with a frequency and precision never before achieved.

“China started relatively late with agile satellite technology, but it has achieved a large number of results in a short period of time,” wrote project lead scientist Yang Fang in an article published in the journal Spacecraft Engineering this month. signed with his colleagues from the DFH Satellite Company. “The level of our satellite technology has now reached a position of world leader”, concludes the article.

And the message to the Americans couldn’t be clearer.