risk of spoilers on social media, physical copies already in the hands of some users – Nerd4.life

A little over a week after launch, apparently some users have managed to get a copy in advance from Pokémon Legends: Arceus and therefore there is a real risk of spoilers on the net and on social networks from here to the official debut in stores of the new exclusive Nintendo Switch.

The alarm comes from the Reddit community, where several posts have been reported on Twitter and in 4chan threads with images and information on the story and contents of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which of course we are careful not to report in this news to avoid any anticipation.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus, an image from the game

The hope of course is that Nintendo will intervene in a timely manner to limit the leakage of information in the next few hours / days, although it is usually difficult to plug similar flaws. Especially since, according to reports from Nintendo Life, apparently some retailers have already shipped copies of Arceus Pokémon Legends to customers and therefore the number of potential spoilers between now and the release could increase exponentially.

In short, we recommend that you be careful when surfing on social media and on the YouTube home page in these days that separate us from the exit if you do not want to spoil any surprises.

We remind you that Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be available starting January 28 exclusively for Nintendo Switch.