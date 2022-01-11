risk of spoilers on social networks – Nerd4.life

It looks like a pre-gold copy from Horizon Forbidden West has been stolen, probably on a PS4 jailbroken in Russia, and therefore there is a real risk spoiler from here to the launch of the game.

With more than a month left until the release of the new chapter of the Guerrilla Games series, the situation appears terribly similar to that of the sensational leak of The Last of Us 2, which gave rise to several advances on the campaign that invaded social networks and YouTube, ruining many players the pleasure of discovering for themselves what would have happened.

For the moment, only two o’clock are circulating Images which you can see below and which do not represent a spoiler with respect to the contents of the game, but highlight the interface in Russian and confirm the quality of the version PS4.

Unfortunately we do not know how the situation will evolve: it is possible that Sony will move with great determination and quickly for identify the authors of the leak and stop a leak of materials and information in the bud that could damage the launch of Horizon Forbidden West.

However, the very nature of the flaw and the territory in which the game has landed could make it more complicated to counter the phenomenon. As per tradition, the recommendation is always the same: pay attention on social networks and on the YouTube home.