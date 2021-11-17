“Risk of the presence of pieces of plastic”. And the call is triggered – Time





Giada Oricchio November 17, 2021

A indigestible pandoro. The company Melegatti 1894 he recalled as a precaution a lot of the original Pandoro for the “possible presence of foreign bodies in hard plastic“In the dough. These are sweets in 750 gram packs with lot number 210917 and the minimum shelf life 30/04/2022. The same lot also includes pandoros with “imperfect appearance and / or shape and / or structure” and sold in packs of 740 grams.

The withdrawal notice was published by the Ministry of Health on its portal dedicated to Safety warnings and Recalls of food products by operators. It is not clear how it was possible that hard parts (perhaps) ended up in the confectionery preparation. The recalled batch of Pandoro was prepared in the factory in via Monte Carega 23, in San Giovanni Lupatoto, in the province of Verona. As a precaution, the company recommends not consuming the pandoro and returning it to the store for reimbursement. Melegatti SPA also makes two email addresses available to customers [email protected] oa [email protected] for reporting.