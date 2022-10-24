Risk of vascular disease in inpatients

XVIII Vascular Risk Meeting of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI)

The majority of patients who are seen in Internal Medicine (up to 9 out of 10, according to the MICARE study), present some factor of vascular risk. In addition, about half already have established vascular diseaseboth in monographic consultations and in general and independently with respect to the type of hospital.

This has been revealed in the XVIII Vascular Risk Meeting of the SEMIheld in Seville, to address novelties regarding the management of vascular risk factors and the approach to vascular disease in all its clinical manifestations. In total, more than 130 internists from the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI) have participated in it.

During the course of the meeting, practical topics of interest for the management of patients with vascular risk were addressed, “such as the prescription of diet or exercise in the Vascular Risk Consultation o the proper assessment of the effectiveness of the antithrombotic treatment”.

Vascular risk factors

Among the main vascular risk factors, are found: high blood pressure (HTN), dyslipidemia, diabetes or obesity. And among its main consequences are: ictus wave heart failurethe latter very prevalent in the plants and consultations of Internal Medicine.

The main therapeutic novelties in vascular risk that, in the words of Luis Castilla, coordinator of the GT of Vascular Risk of SEMI, “the treatment regimens for our patients are changing, such as semaglutide, an analog of glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1), in obese diabetic patients; or bempedoic acid in patients with intolerance to statins”.

During this day, they have analyzed new drugs and molecules in the cardiovascular sphere “such as vericiguat, an oral stimulator of soluble guanylate cyclase, in patients with heart failure and reduced ejection fraction, or Inclisiran, the first small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapy of its kind that reduces the hepatic synthesis of PCSK9 for the reduction and control of LDL-cholesterol”.

Management of the obese diabetic patient

Throughout this meeting, “an update on the treatment of resistant hypertensionwith advanced techniques such as renal denervation, presenting new results in patients with poor blood pressure controlor with other techniques such as carotid baroreceptor stimulation”.

There has also been a discussion on the management of obese diabetic patienton the relationship between vascular risk and erectile dysfunction, or on intolerance to statins, and the recent guidelines for cardiovascular prevention of the ESC.

This year, in addition, in the 18th edition of the meeting, activities have been incorporated exclusively for internists in training, with several ultrasound workshopscontinuous monitoring of blood glucose and lipid laboratory, and with the presentation of different clinical cases in vascular riskwhich will be included in a book of clinical cases.

Analysis of the NONAVASC 2 registry record

The group of Vascular Risk of SEMI you are parsing data from a log, the NONAVASC 2, of more than 1,000 nonagenarians with established cardiovascular disease, to find out how these patients are treated, see their clinical profile and find out if age is conditioning their treatment. “It is an important registry that will help us improve the management of these elderly patients in clinical practice.”

The internistas a specialist with a global vision of the patient, has a strategic role in the control, management and treatment of risk factors. vascular risk and in the treatment of vascular disease.