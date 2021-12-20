Risk-off also for Bitcoin: market tensions

After the Fed announcements that kicked off the tapering, for days Bitcoin is down and also for the queen of cryptocurrencies there is talk of “Risk-off”.

What is the risk-off

Risk-off is a term used more in the stock market than in the crypto market. Indicates the presence of strong economic, political or financial tensions which lead investors to wager on low-risk assets. In this case, strong liquidity flows out of the equity markets, particularly among the riskiest assets, to move to assets considered safe including gold, German bunds and currencies such as the Swiss franc or the Japanese yen.

If Bitcoin were digital gold, an increase in its capitalization should also be deduced, but this is not happening, indeed the BTC price is to the downside.

The risk-off tensions on Bitcoin

Bitcoin these days is suffering as the stock markets of the Fed’s choices. The central bank of the United States has kicked off the tapering, that is to the progressive reduction of economic stimuli that have supported the economy in these almost two years of pandemic.

The point is that the variant Omicron it is messing up the cards again and is leaving the markets and investors in a context of great uncertainty.

In several countries the hypothesis of resorting to new ones is becoming more and more concrete lockdown, with inevitable consequences on the economy. There are also fears that vaccines may not stop the spread of the new variant of Covid-19 too much.

As if that weren’t enough, in the US the $ 1.7 billion social plan, the Build Back Better, suffered a abrupt stop in the Senate because of the democrat Joe Manchin, which questioned the contents of the proposal.

To all this is added another factor that is causing tension and that is the cut of the loan prime rate by the Chinese central bank.

The measure would serve to give more liquidity to the banking system but the markets have interpreted it as a sign of a slowdown in the economic recovery.

Bitcoin and stock markets today

In this context, Asian stock exchanges closed lower, with Tokyo losing 2.13%, Hong Kong losing 1.93%.

On the European markets, Milan drops 1.90% like Frankfurt, while London drops 1.11% and Zurich just over 1%.

After the declines on Friday, the reaction of the US stock exchanges is now awaited.

The losses of cryptocurrencies are more marked.

Bitcoin it loses 3.2% and goes to $ 45,700, Ethereum drops 4% and goes to $ 3,780. Among the top 10 by market capitalization, only XRP and Terra move into positive territory, just above par.

One sign nervousness that has also engulfed the cryptocurrency markets.