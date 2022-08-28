Risk profession: actors who gave everything (and more) on the set

Interpretation, at least a priori, does not seem like a risky profession. However, there are some actors and actresses who have played and hurt their skin in the exercise of their profession.

JEREMY STRONG, AN INACCURATE JUMP.

Jeremy Strong, who plays Kendall Roy in the series “Succession”, which broadcasts on the HBO platform, recently said that he had injured his leg while filming one of the episodes of the last season of the three that, at the moment, has the production.

Strong was filming a scene in which his character prepares a party to celebrate his fortieth birthday.

“I jumped off a stage thinking I could fly, but it turns out I can’t,” he told The New Yorker. “Although at the time it made sense.” In the jump, of just over a meter and a half, the actor injured his tibia and femur and had to wear a metal brace.

TOM CRUISE, THE ANKLE DIDN’T HOLD ON.

Tom Cruise is known for performing many of the action scenes in his movies himself, without a stunt double. During the filming of 2018’s “Mission: Impossible-Fallout,” the actor broke his ankle in one of the “easy” takes, he told The Tonight Show in July of that year. “It was the easy one, one where I ran and jumped from one building to another,” said the actor.

During the filming of "The Old Guard", Theron injured her elbow, knee and thumb and underwent surgery

“I went straight to rehab. About 10-12 hours a day, seven days a week, because six weeks later I had to be on set and twelve weeks later I had to be running again,” the actor said at Cinemacon, according to People.

The protagonist of the action saga said he knew he had broken his ankle right away. “And I really didn’t want to do it again, so I just got up and continued with the take,” he recounted. Once he finished, he asked to be taken to the hospital.

CHARLIZE THERON, ELBOW, KNEE AND THUMB.

Charlize Theron, winner of an Oscar for her performance in “Monster”, is also no stranger to action scenes. In “The Old Guard,” Theron plays the leader of a group of immortal mercenaries struggling with the aftermath of her secret condition coming to light.

During the filming, he injured his elbow, knee and thumb, according to what the fight coordinator of the tape told the specialized publication Insider in June 2020.

For the actress, this was one of the most difficult projects, in terms of action, that she has faced, as she told Entertainment Weekly.

Once they finished filming, Theron needed three surgeries on her left arm. “Everybody was like, ‘It’s probably serious,’ and I was like, ‘We can’t talk about that right now. We just have to move on because what are we going to do? We have three more weeks to shoot. We have to finish it,’” he commented to the outlet.

LEO DICAPRIO, A VERY REALISTIC SCENE WITH BLOOD.

In “Django Unchained,” Leonardo DiCaprio cut his hand while playing slave trader Calvin Candie.

In the scene, Candie, already aware of the protagonists’ plans to free Django’s wife, must hit the table in a rage. DiCaprio gives the blow that also reaches a glass cup.

“Blood dripped down his hand. She never got out of character. He kept going,” producer Stacey Sher told Variety in December 2012. “It was very intense. He needed stitches,” she added. The shot was good and the blood that can be seen in the final montage, covering the actor’s hand, is completely real.

JENNIFER LAWRENCE AND HER RUPTURED EARARD.

Jennifer Lawrence lost hearing in one ear while filming “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” the second installment of the Hunger Games tetralogy, based on the books by Suzanne Collins.

“I was deaf in one ear for months,” the actress said in 2013.

“But that wasn’t really a physical challenge. It was a hearing challenge because I got all these ear infections from diving and water and all that. And then a jet from one of the cornucopia scenes went through my eardrum,” she assured.

FISHER ISLAND, ABOUT TO DROWN.

In one of the stunts that take place in the 2013 film “Now You See Me,” Isla Fisher had to chain herself into a water tank for an escape number. The chain was hooked and the anguish that she had to play became real.

“They had a guy who was off camera with an oxygen pump, but he was a long way off,” he told the Daily Mail in 2013. “When I realized I couldn’t get up and I waved at him, I realized he I was out of breath.”

He was also unable to reach an emergency button that would have emptied the tank. “Fortunately, I managed to free myself and keep my senses and get out before it got even horribly worse.”

