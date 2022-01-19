risks a 26 million euro chasm

The image of Djokovic does not vax agitates the sponsors. What will be the market value if, for the same reasons as the Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon or the US Open also miss? From sportswear brands to commercial partnerships with finance brands: what the champion risks.

Save the advertising contracts, make sure that from a legal point of view this time his position is unassailable and there are no holes in the official documents. Muted the noise of enemies and the folklore of friends in Serbia, on the table of Novak Djokovic now the priority is only one: to avoid that the open crack in the trust of the sponsors turns into financial failure. According to the ranking drawn up by the specialized magazine Forbes, Nole is the 46th richest sportsman in the world with revenues of almost 30 million dollars (about 26 million in euros) in 2021 and the future risks not being so prosperous anymore.

There is not yet this danger but warnings of what could happen and the reasons behind the objections raised come from France: it is Lacoste – the clothing brand famous for the crocodile brand – to be the first to break the diplomatic silence of commercial partners. who have linked their business to the figure of the tennis champion. The transalpine house pours 9 million dollars a year into the pockets of the Balkan star (7.9 million in euros) and being suddenly associated by reflex with the no vax positions of the champion is a risk that it is not willing to bear.

There is not (yet) an official tear but, at least from the press release, it suggests that an alarm bell went off after the decision of the Australian government. “As soon as possible – we read – we will talk with him to take stock of the latest events”. In other words: just as we pay you handsomely, in the same way we can close the taps if, contractual clauses and laws in hand, your figure damages the image of our company.

Worrying crunches, nothing that can bury the face of the man and the sportsman who comes out dirty and bruised from the tug-of-war with the Australian government and, even more, because of the gray areas of his story on how he managed their health conditions and compliance with the requirements for the Covid pandemic emergency.

The escalation began on the day Djokovic arrived at the Melbourne airport: he did not have a vaccination certificate with him because he had never undergone the administration of the doses required by prophylaxis; he has never managed to produce legitimate, clear and credible health documentation (in light of the obvious inconsistencies on dates and protocol numbers) but he believed that a special medical exemption was enough to participate in the Australian Open; when he no longer had any justification to cling to, he discharged the responsibility for the errors onto his staff; finally, he argued that he had the right not to be vaccinated as a free man, for personal ethics when he ended up with his back to the wall due to the reluctance of the institutions to accept him at home.

Not even the strategy of media pressure hypothesized by the defense board did not help, despite the acceptance of the appeals and that ugly mess of procedural flaws between the border officials’ relationship and the sample’s legal right to have time to provide an explanation. appropriate. It was impossible for Australia to give way to Djokovic, to what he would have represented (a sort of anti-vaccination campaign spot), to the message that would have bounced around the world: you are rich, strong, famous and you can afford everything… even to break the law and get away with it.

This is why the line of lawyers, shared by the player, has fueled the political case and chatter, has split opinions against him, has turned into a deadly boomerang for the image of the international champion, who has suddenly become – his despite – the best known face of a movement that has many souls, from skeptics to conspiracy theorists. All united under the no vax flag. But Nole just wanted to play. Do it his way, not giving a damn about the same no vax. And now he has to stop the chain reaction that can overwhelm his business in the bud.

Lacoste’s utterances – as reported by sports.orange.fr – they are just the tip of the iceberg, the embarrassed silence of other sponsors is worth more than other words in the light of a disturbing question: what will be Djokovic’s market value if, for the same reasons as the Australian Open, he should also miss other appointments important in the international draw like Roland Garros, Wimbledon or the US Open? Peugeot, Head or Asics, Hublot, the Austrian bank Raiffeisen have not spoken, they have entrenched themselves behind a diplomat “we follow the evolution of the situation” or “we cannot comment on personal decisions” or again “we just continue our relationship”.

With contracts in progress it is difficult for something extreme to occur to the point of interrupting the collaboration so drastically and almost everyone remembered that the partnerships date back to “long before the reporting of Novak Djokovic’s vaccination status or his participation in the Australian Open”. It is not convenient for either party to break the toy, starting with the champion who has monetized victories and notoriety in his career, accumulating almost 200 million euros in treasury.

An example of what could happen, if the union with the figure of Djokovic becomes unsustainable and constitutes a violation of the contractual terms, Lewis Jon Wertheim did by publishing a tweet reported by news.com.au. The journalist and author of Sports Illustrated referred to an example of a termination clause that could break an athlete’s sponsorship agreement. “If at any time, in the opinion of the sponsor, the athlete becomes the object of discredit, contempt or scandal affecting the athlete’s image or goodwill, the club may, upon written notice to the athlete, suspend or immediately terminate this agreement and the athlete’s services under this document, as well as any other rights and remedies that the sponsor may have under this document either by law or in equity. “.

Easy, easy to understand what is the message between the lines: in such a situation they could not continue to finance the world number 1 in tennis, a no vax icon unwelcome in other countries that risks suddenly ending up on the sidelines of international tennis. An incalculable damage for everyone. Especially for Nole who went to war against the whole world with two guns loaded with blanks.