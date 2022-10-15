risks and benefits of late pregnancy

The famous actress Hilary Swank surprised the world recently with the news that she will debut as a mother of twins at the age of 48, at a time when women seem to be delaying motherhood more and more, almost always for professional reasons.

Married to entrepreneur Philip Schneider, the star of Million Dollar Baby and two-time Oscar winner revealed on Good Morning America that her pregnancy was long sought after with her partner.

The actress is in the second trimester of her pregnancy. “It is a blessing. It is a complete miracle. It’s unbelievable,” Swank said. Like her, other celebrities have come to motherhood late.

The list includes Britney Spears, who at the age of 40 became the mother of her third child, the first in common with her current partner, Sam Asghari. Actress Halle Berry had her second child at 46 and she was her first mother at 41.

Eva Longoria also preferred the 40s to become a mother. In her case, she resorted to egg vitrification to preserve her fertility and at 42 years old she decided that it was her time to get pregnant. Thus was born her son, Santiago. Others have even waited until they were 50, including Naomi Campbell and Janet Jackson.

From the age of 40, contractions may not be as effective, increasing the likelihood of a cesarean section and an increased risk of preterm labor. -Photo: Getty Images. / Author: Mike Harrington – Photo: Getty Images

Risks and benefits

But what does motherhood after 40 entail? At that age, “It is more difficult to get pregnant and pregnancy involves risks. Luckily, some can be prevented thanks to advances in science,” says obstetrician Paola Torres.

For the specialist the chances of achieving a pregnancy at 40 naturally are only 5 percent. “As of 45, the figure drops to 1 percent. And, in the case of a natural pregnancy, the risk of miscarriage increases by 50 percent.”

It highlights that at this stage motherhood could increase the risk of several pathologies, such as gestational diabetes, and there is a greater probability that the baby will suffer from chromosomal abnormalities, such as Down syndrome. Preeclampsia (high blood pressure) may also occur, making vaginal delivery difficult.

In addition, from the age of 40, contractions may not be as effective, which increases the probability of a cesarean section and a higher risk of premature labor.

Another drawback is recovery after childbirth. It is usually slower, so during her life the new mother has cultivated healthy lifestyles and eating.

Beyond medical conditions, for Mara Aguirre, a child psychologist, when motherhood arrives at a stage of maturity, it is reflected in parenting patterns that are more favorable for children.

“From the patients I see daily, it is clear that children raised by very young women have different guidelines than those of mothers over 35 or 40 years of age, who at that age tend to be more focused, with better management of their emotions. and frustrations, and, in general, they are in more stable relationships, ”says the expert.

Another important factor highlighted by Aguirre is that the woman who assumes her motherhood late is in a more stable economic position: “He has left behind the years in which his main concern was focused on moving up professionally, building a solid career. They are women who have already achieved a good part of their goals, a heritage, studies, trips. So this new member of their lives comes at a time when they have already reached other achievements and motherhood is not going to frustrate them.

And, although it confirms the belief that a woman after 40 has lost physical strength, she highlights that in modern life they lead healthier lifestyles than those of their mothers and grandmothers. “They are more aware of their body, their health, what they eat. And that is favorable to fully enjoy her motherhood.”