«Risks for business continuity» – Corriere.it

from Mario Gerevini

The Juventus company sends a supplement of information to Consob after the investigation and also outlines the worst scenarios: If sanctions or convictions arrive, there could be negative impacts on the economic situation of the group

put in black and white in an official Juventus document: Juventus may not have the capacity to maintain the premise of business continuity. And if there are sanctions or convictions to corporate representatives, there could be negative impacts, even significant ones, on the economic situation… of the group.

It has an effect, especially when you think back to the recent maneuvers to create a football elite: from the Super League to the risk of no league.

To make the tare: they are all true statements (conditional), also induced by the Turin criminal investigation but taken to the extreme hypothetical consequences. In what context were they written? And why? Juve is a listed company and has an ongoing capital increase of 400 million.

Typical situation of cross and delight. Croce because he has to tell the market everything, even by formulating the most extreme hypotheses. Delight because it is precisely from the market that is preparing to raise money. A few days before the recapitalization started (29 November, it will end on 16 December when any subscriptions will be concentrated) the club has published the information document, approved by Consob. Inside there is no room for ambiguity and omissions: there is the specific crime of forgery in the prospectus. The top of the club led by Andrea Agnelli has lined up the promises on the use of money, updated balance sheets and the list of risks (stressing them as usual) that an investor could rush by buying the new shares.

Except that in the meantime the investigation by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office on suspicious capital gains and with hypotheses of crime (false corporate communications from listed companies) directly impacting on the assets and management profile of the club, has raised the level of risks. With a dual, deadly, side effect. The first: to bring down the title (-17% in seven days to € 0.403) making the capital increase less attractive (to € 0.334). The second force the club to a addendum on risks that certainly not a reputation medal.

Cos Friday night just before midnight, passing from the hands of the corporate executive Elisabetta Cravero and the lawyers of the Pedersoli firm, state the supplement to the prospectus was licensed. There is a risk – we read in a very important passage, regarding the investigation of the Prosecutor’s Office – that the Guarantors believe that the aforementioned facts configure the conditions for exercising the right of withdrawal from the guarantee commitment of the capital increase.

According to the Juventus club, under the terms of the contract, not a significant negative change that allows withdrawal. But the risk is there.

Put simply, they could take off Goldman Sachs, Jp Morgan, Mediobanca and Unicredit who have undertaken to subscribe any unsold Juventus shares (the Guarantors, in fact).

Of course, the security of Exor remains, covering its share of 64%. If only 255 of the 400 million arrived there would not be sufficient resources to support the Development Plan to 2024 and therefore the ability of the group to maintain the assumption of business continuity throughout the Plan would disappear.

What does Juve want to do with the proceeds from the capital increase? In part he intends repay bank and factoring company loans thus reducing the burden of financial charges. Then it will direct resources to finance the activities foreseen for the maintenance of sporting competitiveness and the increase in the visibility of the Juventus brand. From this point of view, that is the destination of the resources coming from the increase, nothing changed, obviously. On the contrary, 75 million euros have already been cleared from the parent company Exor since 27 August last year in capital increase account, therefore to be precise today the operation of 320-330 million.

In short, the risks at the moment appear to be more linked to the consequences of criminal investigations than to the contingent, possible shortage of financial resources.

Exor certainly not a holding company without means: Juve could have less fuel, new managers but certainly not in danger of being stranded. And in any case, the price on the stock market still makes the increase attractive. Then it is really difficult to imagine the four banks closing the parachute to John Elkann who heads a 30 billion euro group with a profit in the first half of 2021 of 838 million. In the meantime, however, the Juventus title at its lowest since summer 2017.