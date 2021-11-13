risks very big, the video that fits him – Libero Quotidiano

Sports

Espionage in Formula 1, at the Brazilian GP. Spying that involves Max Verstappen, caught red-handed. Yes, because the Red Bull driver, leaders in the world rankings, was surprised while he was checking the wing of his rival’s car, Lewis Hamilton, the “Black King” of Mercedes.

All this took place in the closed park of Interlagos. To frame Verstappen the video shot by a fan, a video that leaves little room for doubt. And so the race direction decided to investigate what happened, summoning Verstappen: the aim is to establish whether there has been a violation of Article 2.5.1. of the International Sporting Code.

The regulation is clear. The code in question reads: “Inside the closed park, only assigned match officials may enter. No operations, checks, adjustments or repairs are allowed unless authorized by the race officials themselves or by the regulations in force. “In short, Max Verstappen risks a sensational penalty in one of the most important moments of this amazing F1 season.

But not only. Hamilton also risks a disqualification for an alleged irregularity of the moving wing of the Mercedes, the very one that inspected Verstappen. The wing would not comply with the technical regulation, at least at a first check. The decisions will be made by the FIA ​​at 1.30pm today, Saturday 13 November.

