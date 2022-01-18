Rita Dalla Chiesa shoots sentences on Veronica Gentili: “You are a …..”

Rita Dalla Chiesa shoots incredible sentences on Twitter on her colleague Veronica Gentili: “You are a …”. Fans go crazy.

The woman, a well-known journalist and presenter, is now 74 years old, but despite her age it often happens still find it in the various television programs offered by Rai, with whom he signed a contract several years ago.

The presenter in fact he’s not going to stop being talked about, neither as a public figure nor as an ordinary person. She returned to the center of attention of many for the last time in June 2020.

Rita in fact wrote on Twitter a really not very nice and nice comment towards the Chinese population. In fact, he had written: “Is it a mortal sin to want the extinction of the Chinese people?”. His sentence caused scandal, so much so that Adnkronos intervened.

Rita Dalla Chiesa talks about Veronica Gentili

Dalla Chiesa uses social media in particular, to keep his fans informed about what happens to her on a daily basis. Every day, even several times a day, the woman publishes on her official profiles.

The social application he uses most is definitely Twitter, where she often lets out, gives her opinion, shares photos and videos and replies with her admirers about themes that are close to her heart.

She particularly enjoys helping animals, which have been found abandoned or have no home, through a retweet, but not only. Indeed, it is a ‘animal rights activist which has left its mark, but the presenter also discusses publicly with other users.

May it be in a positive way, just to interact, or that it is a heated discussion, Rita does not lose heart. This time, the 74-year-old launched a word of admiration for a colleague.

We are talking about Veronica Gentili, 39 years old who is conquering all the Italian public. Rita in fact threw a spear in favor of the actress, complimenting her great talent.

“What a good Veronica Gentili. Good, beautiful, tough and balanced. A smart woman. Really good. “

Gentili, who felt flattered by the words of a great in the sector like Rita, thanked and from this an exchange of compliments and beautiful words began that made the fans of the two women soften.

