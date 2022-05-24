Rita Moreno joins Fast X as Vin Diesel’s grandmother

Oscar, Emmy, and Tony-winning actress Rita Moreno just got on board x fast in a major role. Take to Instagram, Fast and Furious Franchise star Vin Diesel announced the film’s new cast in a video with the actor joined by Moreno. In the video, which you can watch below, Diesel reveals that Moreno plays his character’s grandmother, Dominic Toretto. Their co-star Michelle Rodriguez is also there to celebrate the casting announcement.

“I always dreamed of working with Rita Moreno, and the fact that she is here to play my grandmother makes me smile. I am so blessed,” Diesel said.

Moreno, 90, who wears a cap that reads “So far, he’s the oldest I’ve ever been,” replies to Diesel, “You know what, I think my old age was waiting for you to invite. Isn’t that so nice? And here I am. And the answer is, yes, I will. And not just doing it, I’m tickled, I’m tickled, I’m so thrilled. be so much fun. »

It’s not uncommon for Diesel to add big stars to the Fast and Furious franchise to play members of his character’s family who had not been featured before. In F9, John Cena appeared as Jakob Toretto, Dom’s brother. Diesel had made the family an important theme in the Fast series at this point, which is also why he made sure that Jordana Brewster would also return in x fast like Mia Toretto, Dom and Jakob’s sister.

There will be many big stars joining x fast debut in the Fast and Furious film series. Jason Momoa (Aquaman) will play the film’s villain. Diesel also announced other big names for undisclosed roles, including Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) and Alan Ritchson (Reach).

The sequel will also bring back other returning stars from the series. This of course includes Vin Diesel as Dom Toretto. Other returning cast members include Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Cardi B, and Charlize Theron.

One person who hasn’t returned is director Justin Lin, who was planning to helm the show’s final two episodes. Shortly after production began, it was announced that Lin had left the project. There were rumors that this was due to friction with Diesel on set. In any case, Lin left the project and he was replaced by director Louis Leterrier.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is another Fast and Furious serial actor who will not return for x fast. Diesel had offered Johnson the chance to return for the film, but The Rock turned down the opportunity. He’s been open about the fact that he didn’t exactly get along with Diesel when he worked together in the past and Johnson appears to be letting it go.

x fast is slated for a theatrical release on May 19, 2023.





